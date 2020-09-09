COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne soccer forward Daniel Dorantes

However many minutes Dorantes plays, he’s hoping to help Lenoir-Rhyne bounce back from its first losing season since 2014. An NCAA Division II tournament appearance won’t be possible because teams will play conference-only schedules due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Bears still have their eyes on a high finish in the SAC.

While Lenoir-Rhyne’s best conference finish in program history was a tie for first two years ago, the Bears have posted nine top-three finishes since they started playing league contests in 1989. In fact, last season marked their lowest finish (9th) and was the first time they finished lower than third since Jack Winter became head coach in 2016.

Winter has led the Bears to an overall record of 40-24-7 over the last four seasons, including a 24-13-4 mark in SAC action. Lenoir-Rhyne reached the NCAA playoffs during his first two years at the helm and averaged 11 victories over his first three seasons.

Lenoir-Rhyne managed just 24 goals and 17 assists in 17 matches last year, down from 42 goals and 19 assists in 2018. They also recorded fewer shots (260) and shots on goal (97) in 2019 than the previous season, when they registered 286 shots and 125 shots on goal.

Perhaps Dorantes and his teammates can help those numbers go back up again during the upcoming season. The players are certainly itching to get back on the field, and they will get their chance in the spring of 2021.

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.