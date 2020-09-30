COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne soccer forward Andres Ruiz

Furthermore, last season also represented the first time that Lenoir-Rhyne has failed to reach double digits in wins under current head coach Jack Winter. Winter has led the Bears to a 40-24-7 overall record in his four years at the helm, including NCAA Division II playoff appearances in both 2016 and 2017.

Lenoir-Rhyne won’t make a postseason appearance when play resumes in the spring of 2021 after the NCAA canceled all national tournaments for fall sports. The Bears will still be contending for a SAC title, though, after finishing ninth in the conference in 2019 on the heels of tying for first the year before.

Prior to 2018, the Bears had never captured even a share of a conference title, so Winter has already guided them to some historic accomplishments as they enter their 37th season with a men’s soccer team. And after having only two seniors on his roster last season, Winter has eight at his disposal heading into the upcoming campaign.

In addition to Ruiz, who is one of five international seniors on Lenoir-Rhyne’s 2020 roster, other seniors for the Bears include Benjamin Gnieser, David Sdzuy, Sirk Kisch, Victor Cascon, Marcus Chapman, Andrew Kalogeromitros and Daniel Dorantes. Four of those players logged over 1,000 minutes last year, so Lenoir-Rhyne seems to have the necessary experience to compete at a high level next spring.

Nevertheless, nothing will be handed to the Bears. If they hope to challenge for a conference championship, their upperclassmen — including Ruiz and the other aforementioned seniors — need to set the tone for the rest of the team.

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

