COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne soccer forward Allie Zueger

Zueger appeared in all 19 matches (11 starts) a season ago, playing a total of 907 minutes while taking 46 shots, including 23 shots on goal. This year, she enters her senior season looking to increase her production even more while serving as one of the Bears’ team leaders.

Lenoir-Rhyne won’t be able to qualify for the NCAA Division II playoffs after they were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Bears will receive the opportunity to capture their second consecutive South Atlantic Conference regular-season championship, something they haven’t done since winning five straight from 2010-14.

Lenoir-Rhyne will also be pursuing its 13th winning season in a row during the upcoming season, the last five coming under current head coach Gary Higgins. The Bears haven’t won less than 11 contests since 2007, which is sure to change given that they will be playing a conference-only schedule, but there’s still plenty to play for when the season begins next spring.

Although several of the Bears’ six seniors, including Zueger, began their college careers at other schools, there is no replacement for experience. Zueger has played for multiple programs and has seen her playing time increase each season. That figures to continue in the spring of 2021, when Lenoir-Rhyne will need her to step up even more.