COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne soccer forward Allie Zueger

ALLIE ZUEGER
HEIGHT: 5-foot-2
JERSEY NUMBER: 23
AGE: 21
HOMETOWN: Aberdeen, South Dakota
HIGH SCHOOL: Central High School (South Dakota)
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Following two seasons as a member of the South Dakota State University women’s soccer team, Allie Zueger transferred to Lenoir-Rhyne last year and made an immediate impact for the Bears. She recorded the first goal and assist of her college career in her Lenoir-Rhyne debut, a 6-1 home victory over Lees-McRae in last season’s opener.
Zueger also registered assists in an 8-0 home win over USC Aiken on Sept. 7, 2019; a 4-1 road victory over Queens on Sept. 28, 2019; a 5-0 home win over Newberry on Oct. 12, 2019; and a 3-0 road victory over North Greenville on Oct. 29, 2019. She finished the season with five assists, and she also tallied four goals — her remaining three goals came in a 4-3 road loss to Catawba on Oct. 16, 2019; a 3-1 home victory over Wingate on Oct. 19, 2019; and a 3-1 home win over Coker on Nov. 6, 2019.
Zueger appeared in all 19 matches (11 starts) a season ago, playing a total of 907 minutes while taking 46 shots, including 23 shots on goal. This year, she enters her senior season looking to increase her production even more while serving as one of the Bears’ team leaders.
Lenoir-Rhyne won’t be able to qualify for the NCAA Division II playoffs after they were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Bears will receive the opportunity to capture their second consecutive South Atlantic Conference regular-season championship, something they haven’t done since winning five straight from 2010-14.
Lenoir-Rhyne will also be pursuing its 13th winning season in a row during the upcoming season, the last five coming under current head coach Gary Higgins. The Bears haven’t won less than 11 contests since 2007, which is sure to change given that they will be playing a conference-only schedule, but there’s still plenty to play for when the season begins next spring.
Although several of the Bears’ six seniors, including Zueger, began their college careers at other schools, there is no replacement for experience. Zueger has played for multiple programs and has seen her playing time increase each season. That figures to continue in the spring of 2021, when Lenoir-Rhyne will need her to step up even more.
In 2019, Zueger was one of only four Bears to record at least four goals and four assists, but two of those players — Aqsa Mushtaq (13 goals, 4 assists) and Hannah Van Eerden (12 goals, 5 assists) — have since graduated. Madi Kyle (4 goals, 4 assists) is back alongside Zueger, but beyond them no other returning player besides sophomore Neve Duston scored multiple goals last season.
That’s why it is imperative that Zueger continues her steady improvement. A former all-state player at the high school level, it is time for the Aberdeen, South Dakota, native to showcase her skills once again.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.
