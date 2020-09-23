COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne soccer defender David Sdzuy

The aforementioned victory was one of two for Lenoir-Rhyne against ranked squads last season, as the Bears also knocked off No. 2 Young Harris 1-0 on the road Sept. 25, 2019. Nonetheless, the Bears finished below .500 (7-9-1) for the first time since posting a 6-8-5 record in 2014, while last season’s 4-5-1 mark in South Atlantic Conference play represented their first losing season in conference play since finishing 4-6-1 in 2013.

Still, Sdzuy put together a solid individual season in 2019. In addition to playing a major role on defense, he also registered one assist and 20 shots, including three shots on goal. His assist came in Lenoir-Rhyne’s 4-0 home win over SAC foe Newberry on Oct. 12, 2019.

Furthermore, Sdzuy took three shots twice and two shots on three occasions. Three of his multi-shot performances came in Lenoir-Rhyne victories, and of the 12 matches in which he played at least 80 minutes, seven resulted in wins for the Bears.

At 26 years old, Sdzuy is one of the oldest players on the Bears’ roster for the 2020 season, which will actually be played in the spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is one of three Germans among Lenoir-Rhyne seniors, while the Bears also have two other international players.