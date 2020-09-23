COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne soccer defender David Sdzuy

DAVID SDZUY
HEIGHT: 5-foot-9
WEIGHT: 150 pounds
JERSEY NUMBER: 3
AGE: 26
HOMETOWN: Marl, Germany
HIGH SCHOOL: Geschwister-Scholl-Gymnasium (Germany)
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Five players started all 17 matches for the Lenoir-Rhyne men’s soccer team a year ago, including senior goalkeeper Alexander Langer, sophomore midfielder Carles Montoliu Lobo and the junior trio of Benjamin Gnieser, Victor Cascon and David Sdzuy. Four of the five return for the 2020 season, and the latter three represent three of the Bears’ eight seniors for the upcoming campaign.
Listed as a senior defender on this season’s roster, Sdzuy played the third-most minutes (1,495) of any player for Lenoir-Rhyne in 2019. He played at least 80 minutes in all but one contest, and he reached the 90-minute mark in 12 matches — including a 98-minute effort in a 1-0 overtime win over ninth-ranked Barry on Sept. 14, 2019, at home.
The aforementioned victory was one of two for Lenoir-Rhyne against ranked squads last season, as the Bears also knocked off No. 2 Young Harris 1-0 on the road Sept. 25, 2019. Nonetheless, the Bears finished below .500 (7-9-1) for the first time since posting a 6-8-5 record in 2014, while last season’s 4-5-1 mark in South Atlantic Conference play represented their first losing season in conference play since finishing 4-6-1 in 2013.
Still, Sdzuy put together a solid individual season in 2019. In addition to playing a major role on defense, he also registered one assist and 20 shots, including three shots on goal. His assist came in Lenoir-Rhyne’s 4-0 home win over SAC foe Newberry on Oct. 12, 2019.
Furthermore, Sdzuy took three shots twice and two shots on three occasions. Three of his multi-shot performances came in Lenoir-Rhyne victories, and of the 12 matches in which he played at least 80 minutes, seven resulted in wins for the Bears.
At 26 years old, Sdzuy is one of the oldest players on the Bears’ roster for the 2020 season, which will actually be played in the spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is one of three Germans among Lenoir-Rhyne seniors, while the Bears also have two other international players.
Also back for Lenoir-Rhyne is head coach Jack Winter, who has led the Bears to wins in 61.3% of their matches since taking over in 2016, the second-highest winning percentage in program history behind only Adrian Blewitt (69.1 winning percentage from 2005-08). Prior to last season, Lenoir-Rhyne had posted winning records in each of the previous years — 12-5-3 in 2016, 10-4-3 in 2017 and 11-6 in 2018.
As mentioned, Winter has eight seniors on the 2020 roster after having just two a year ago. The experience is there, and now it’s up to Sdzuy and the rest of the Bears’ seniors to help the Lenoir-Rhyne men’s soccer program finish with a winning record for the fourth time in five seasons.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!