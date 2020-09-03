COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne soccer defender Andrew Kalogeromitros

That doesn’t mean that the Bears don’t have anything to play for, as they will still be vying for the first outright conference championship in program history. Lenoir-Rhyne shared the SAC regular-season title with Queens in 2018, but had never finished better than second prior to that.

Although Lenoir-Rhyne was only 4-5-1 in SAC play a year ago, it posted a .500 or better record in conference play every season from 2014-18. Meanwhile, last year’s overall mark of 7-9-1 represented the Bears’ worst winning percentage (44.1) since they went 7-10-2 (42.1) in 2004.

Lenoir-Rhyne was 5-5 in matches Kalogeromitros appeared in during the 2019 season, but one of those victories was a 1-0 home victory over ninth-ranked Barry in an overtime thriller last September. That wasn’t the only highly-ranked squad the Bears knocked off last September, though, as they also defeated No. 2 Young Harris 1-0 on the road less than two weeks after upsetting Barry.

Lenoir-Rhyne has earned over 300 wins in the 36-year history of its men’s soccer program. And its current head coach, Jack Winter, is 40-24-7 in his four seasons at the helm, which equates to a 61.3 winning percentage that ranks second all-time among Bears coaches.

The Bears hope to add more wins to those ledgers when spring arrives, and with several experienced players returning, they have a chance to enjoy a successful season. Lenoir-Rhyne’s defense held opponents to one goal or less on eight occasions in 2019, allowing more than two goals just six times, and Kalogeromitros and Co. are looking to display more solid defensive play when they return to the pitch.

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

