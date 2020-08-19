COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne soccer defender Aleisha Cruwys

ALEISHA CRUWYS
HEIGHT: 5-foot-8
JERSEY NUMBER: 4
AGE: 22
HOMETOWN: Bournemouth, England
HIGH SCHOOL: Avonbourne Academy (England)
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer team has several international players on its roster, including a pair of seniors. One such player is senior defender Aleisha Cruwys, who has been a vital part of the Bears’ success over the past three seasons.
As a freshman, Cruwys played in 11 matches (eight starts) as Lenoir-Rhyne finished with an overall record of 11-5-2 and a South Atlantic Conference mark of 6-3-1. She appeared in 17 matches (11 starts) the following season as the Bears went 11-6-1 and 7-3, while she started all 19 matches as a junior — with Lenoir-Rhyne posting records of 15-4 and 8-2.
Lenoir-Rhyne was ranked eighth in the United Soccer Coaches national poll for a while last season, although the Bears dropped to No. 22 in the country by season’s end. Nevertheless, Lenoir-Rhyne reached the NCAA Division II playoffs for the first time since 2016 while posting its 12th straight winning season and its fifth consecutive winning season since Gary Higgins became head coach in 2015.
Cruwys displayed her durability for the Bears in 2019, playing a career-high 1,620 minutes including every minute of the season’s final 17 matches. She was voted to the All-SAC Second Team after a season in which she registered the first two assists of her college career, one coming in a 1-0 home win over Anderson on Oct. 26, 2019, and the other in a 6-1 home victory over Lees-McRae in the season opener.
Although Cruwys also played over 1,000 minutes during her sophomore year, last year was her breakout season as she helped Lenoir-Rhyne earn 10 shutout victories. Not only that, but the Bears also held their opponents to a single goal on seven occasions, finishing 5-2 in such contests.
Lenoir-Rhyne was particularly tough at home, where it posted an 11-1 record last season. The Bears outscored opponents 38-7 in 12 total home matches, including 35-3 during the regular season.
Cruwys also took four shots, one of which was on goal. While she was unable to score, she was a huge reason why Lenoir-Rhyne enjoyed another strong season. Her pass to Aqsa Mushtaq with less than two minutes remaining gave the Bears the win in the aforementioned contest against Anderson, and proved that not only is she a stout defender, but a clutch performer as well.
The efforts of an individual defender may not always show up in the box score, but Cruwys’ teammates and coaches certainly appreciate what she has been able to do during her time in Hickory. Without the exploits of one of the SAC’s premier defensive players, Lenoir-Rhyne likely wouldn’t have won 67.3% of its matches over the last three years.
The 2020 season was recently postponed to the spring of 2021, but when it comes time to take the field once again, look for Cruwys and the rest of her crew to enjoy another solid campaign. The Bears kicked off 2019 with a program-record nine consecutive wins, and they will try to start the upcoming season in a similar fashion.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.
