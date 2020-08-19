COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne soccer defender Aleisha Cruwys

Cruwys displayed her durability for the Bears in 2019, playing a career-high 1,620 minutes including every minute of the season’s final 17 matches. She was voted to the All-SAC Second Team after a season in which she registered the first two assists of her college career, one coming in a 1-0 home win over Anderson on Oct. 26, 2019, and the other in a 6-1 home victory over Lees-McRae in the season opener.

Although Cruwys also played over 1,000 minutes during her sophomore year, last year was her breakout season as she helped Lenoir-Rhyne earn 10 shutout victories. Not only that, but the Bears also held their opponents to a single goal on seven occasions, finishing 5-2 in such contests.

Lenoir-Rhyne was particularly tough at home, where it posted an 11-1 record last season. The Bears outscored opponents 38-7 in 12 total home matches, including 35-3 during the regular season.

Cruwys also took four shots, one of which was on goal. While she was unable to score, she was a huge reason why Lenoir-Rhyne enjoyed another strong season. Her pass to Aqsa Mushtaq with less than two minutes remaining gave the Bears the win in the aforementioned contest against Anderson, and proved that not only is she a stout defender, but a clutch performer as well.