COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne football wide receiver Dareke Young

After totaling just nine catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns during his first two seasons as a member of the Lenoir-Rhyne football team, Dareke Young had a breakout junior campaign last fall.
The Bears’ talented wide receiver led the team in receptions (25), receiving yards (515), receiving TDs (8) and yards per catch (20.6).
Young also had his best rushing season last year, recording a career-high 49 carries and 335 rushing yards while matching his rushing TD total from 2018 with four.
In addition to averaging 6.8 yards per carry, he also returned seven kickoffs for 142 yards, an average of 20.3 yards per return.
This year, the senior wideout looks to continue his strong play after tallying the first two 100-yard receiving performances of his college career in 2019, finding the end zone in seven of Lenoir-Rhyne’s 11 regular-season contests.
Although he was held without a catch in the Bears’ final regular-season game and their first two playoff games, he had two receptions for 33 yards and a score to go with 48 yards on a career-high nine carries in their 43-38 loss to eventual NCAA Division II national champion West Florida in the regional championship game.
Young was particularly known for explosive plays a year ago, hauling in several 30-plus yard passes including a 54-yard TD reception in the opening quarter of Lenoir-Rhyne’s 38-14 road win over Tusculum on Oct. 12, 2019. He also added a 57-yard run against the Pioneers, meaning his longest career reception and carry came in the same game.
Nevertheless, Young was arguably one of the biggest snubs when the All-South Atlantic Conference team was announced last November.
A school-record 15 Bears made the squad, but his name was noticeably absent despite having numbers comparable to some of the others who received All-SAC recognition.
Being left off such a list could provide a little extra motivation for the multi-dimensional Young, who is the only senior wide receiver on the Bears’ roster and one of just six returners on the offensive side of the ball.
Not only that, but he is also the only returning player who finished with at least 20 catches and 300 receiving yards last season.
Redshirt senior quarterback Grayson Willingham will surely look Young’s way often this fall, and it’s up to him to continue the steady improvement he has shown each year of his collegiate career. Lenoir-Rhyne has its eyes on a third consecutive SAC title, but it won’t be easy because the target will once again be on the Bears’ back as they attempt to keep their 15-game conference winning streak alive this season.
The question is, can Young and Co. deliver another winning season for Lenoir-Rhyne’s first-year head coach Mike Jacobs, who won 84% of his games over the past four years at Notre Dame College in Ohio? Coming off back-to-back appearances in the regional title game, expectations are huge for the Bears in 2020.
