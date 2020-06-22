COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne football wide receiver Dareke Young

Nevertheless, Young was arguably one of the biggest snubs when the All-South Atlantic Conference team was announced last November.

A school-record 15 Bears made the squad, but his name was noticeably absent despite having numbers comparable to some of the others who received All-SAC recognition.

Being left off such a list could provide a little extra motivation for the multi-dimensional Young, who is the only senior wide receiver on the Bears’ roster and one of just six returners on the offensive side of the ball.

Not only that, but he is also the only returning player who finished with at least 20 catches and 300 receiving yards last season.

Redshirt senior quarterback Grayson Willingham will surely look Young’s way often this fall, and it’s up to him to continue the steady improvement he has shown each year of his collegiate career. Lenoir-Rhyne has its eyes on a third consecutive SAC title, but it won’t be easy because the target will once again be on the Bears’ back as they attempt to keep their 15-game conference winning streak alive this season.

The question is, can Young and Co. deliver another winning season for Lenoir-Rhyne’s first-year head coach Mike Jacobs, who won 84% of his games over the past four years at Notre Dame College in Ohio? Coming off back-to-back appearances in the regional title game, expectations are huge for the Bears in 2020.

