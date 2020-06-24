COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne football running back Jace Jordan

Following the graduation of the Bears’ second-leading rusher, Jaquay Mitchell, Jordan should receive even more carries in 2020. Ameen Stevens returns for his junior season after pacing Lenoir-Rhyne with 154 carries for 817 yards and 17 TDs, but if first-year head coach Mike Jacobs uses a running back rotation similar to the one Drew Cronic employed during his two seasons in Hickory, look for Jordan and a host of other ball carriers to enjoy fruitful falls on the gridiron.

Jordan also displayed the ability to return kicks against Mars Hill last season, returning a pair for a total of 69 yards and taking one back 49 yards in the second quarter of that contest. While those were the only two opportunities he received to return kicks, his success in that particular game could still give Lenoir-Rhyne’s coaching staff another option to think about when deciding who will see time on special teams during the 2020 campaign.

Furthermore, while Jordan only played in eight games as opposed to 14 for Mitchell and 13 for Stevens, his average of 74.4 rushing yards per game led all Lenoir-Rhyne rushers. He seems plenty capable of taking on a bigger workload and helping lessen the pressure placed on Stevens and the Bears’ remaining ball carriers.

Only time will tell what awaits Jordan in 2020, but he certainly seems poised to contribute at a high level whenever his number is called. And another successful season for him in an expanded role would go a long way toward helping the Bears boast a vaunted ground game once again.

