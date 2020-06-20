COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne football quarterback Grayson Willingham

Lenoir-Rhyne ended the year at 13-1 overall and is 15-0 in South Atlantic Conference play over the past two seasons with Willingham as the team’s starting quarterback. The Bears have won 21 straight regular-season contests heading into his third season as the starter under center, appearing in back-to-back regional championship games and losing to the eventual NCAA Division II national champions each year.

After being one of 15 Bears to land on the All-South Atlantic Conference squad last year, Willingham will look to provide leadership again this season. Lenoir-Rhyne graduated 18 players from that team, which is the same number of seniors listed on the 2020 roster.

“My time here has a been a little up and down, it’s been a unique path … but I’ve had a lot of guys around me — the players, coaches, supporting staff — helping me out,” said Willingham in an interview with the Hickory Daily Record last November. “That has made my time here really special.”

Mike Jacobs takes over for former head coach Drew Cronic this season after the latter left to accept the head coaching position at Mercer University in his home state of Georgia. But Willingham is no stranger to coaching changes, as Mike Kellar was the Bears’ head coach when he arrived before being replaced by Cronic after the 2017 season.