COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne football offensive lineman Jason Poe

One of the biggest strengths of the Lenoir-Rhyne football team a year ago was its offensive line, and with the pieces the Bears have coming back, the same could soon be said of the 2020 season. Ian Brinson was the squad’s starting right tackle last year, while Blake Jefferson held down the center position for most of the season and Kurtis Feanny and Bryce Heidinger also started double-digit games on the offensive line.

All four are among the returning offensive linemen for the Bears this fall, but also back is senior right guard Jason Poe, who has started all 28 games for Lenoir-Rhyne over the past two seasons. Despite injuries here and there, the Georgia native has continued to tough it out week in and week out.

“Jason has played through more injuries this year,” former Lenoir-Rhyne head coach Drew Cronic said after Poe was awarded his second straight Jacobs Blocking Trophy from the South Atlantic Conference following the conclusion of the 2019 regular season. “He’s had to tough his way through the season and for him to get the award again this year says a lot about him and the respect he’s earned. He’s a special type of offensive lineman that plays in a unique offense and it suits him well. His athleticism shines with the things we ask him to do.”