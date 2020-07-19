COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne football offensive lineman Ian Brinson

The Lenoir-Rhyne football team returns most of its offensive line from last season in 2020, which should increase the Bears’ chances of having another successful year. In two seasons under former head coach Drew Cronic, Lenoir-Rhyne went 25-3 with a pair of South Atlantic Conference championships and back-to-back trips to the regional title game.

With new head coach Mike Jacobs at the helm this fall after posting a 42-8 record at Notre Dame College in Ohio over the past two seasons, the Bears are looking to continue trending upward. And having the likes of two-time NCAA Division II All-American and Jacobs Blocking Trophy award winner Jason Poe along with Blake Jefferson, Kurtis Feanny and Bryce Heidinger back to protect senior quarterback Grayson Willingham and block for the rest of Lenoir-Rhyne’s skill players will be a huge plus.

Another returning offensive lineman is senior Ian Brinson, who was Lenoir-Rhyne’s starting right tackle in 2019. After playing in nine games as a freshman, Brinson has started all 28 of the Bears’ contests during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, helping them boast a strong offense both years.