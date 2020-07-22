COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne football linebacker Preston Joseph

Linebackers Sherrod Williams and Clayton Horn, two of Lenoir-Rhyne’s standout defensive players, have since graduated. Consequently, guys like Joseph should get increased playing time in 2020 as first-year head coach Mike Jacobs looks for his fifth consecutive winning season as a head coach after amassing a 42-8 record in four years at the helm of Notre Dame College in Ohio.

As for the Bears, they were 25-3 under Drew Cronic — now the head coach at Mercer University in Georgia — over the past two seasons. Overall, they have finished with a winning record in seven of the last 10 years, with the decade comprising the 2010-19 seasons representing the winningest decade in program history. Lenoir-Rhyne was 83-35 over the 10-year period, winning six conference championships and reaching the NCAA Division II playoffs on five occasions.

Lenoir-Rhyne certainly has its sights set on another memorable season in 2020, and it will be up to players such as Joseph to step up in order to help make that happen. Joseph can’t do it alone, but if he continues to be a reliable cog in the machine, it will significantly boost the Bears’ chances of contending for their third straight SAC championship.

Lenoir-Rhyne graduated seven players off what was one of the top defensive units in the country a year ago, one of whom is now playing in the NFL. But they have been operating under a team-first, next-man-up mentality in recent years, which will be important again in 2020.

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

