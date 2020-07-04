COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne football kicker Jefferson Norwood

According to MaxPreps.com, Norwood made 9 of 12 field-goal attempts during his junior and senior seasons at Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, including a long of 46 yards. He also converted 56 of his 67 extra-point attempts for the Pride, who posted a combined record of 11-13 over his final two high school seasons but have gone 31-9 from 2017-19 — Leesville Road most recently went 13-1 in 2019, losing to Zebulon B. Vance in the 4AA state title contest.

With a new head coach at the helm for Lenoir-Rhyne, other players could be asked to step up in 2020. Former Notre Dame College (Ohio) head coach Mike Jacobs replaced Drew Cronic in December after Cronic left to take the head coaching job at Mercer University in his home state of Georgia.

Although it won’t be easy to replace Cronic, who led the Bears to 25 wins, a pair of SAC titles and back-to-back regional title game appearances during his two seasons in charge, Jacobs also has a winning pedigree. He was 42-8 over the past four seasons at Notre Dame, leading the Falcons to the semifinals of the Division II playoffs in 2018 and the quarterfinals a year ago.