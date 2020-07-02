COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne football kicker Chase Allbaugh

The Lenoir-Rhyne football team boasted a dominant defense in 2019, with senior safety Kyle Dugger and senior defensive end Jaquan Artis among the many standouts for the Bears on that side of the ball. Dugger was drafted by the New England Patriots in April after winning last season’s Cliff Harris Award — the honor is bestowed upon the nation’s top small college defensive player — while South Atlantic Conference Defensive Player of the Year Artis was also a finalist for the Cliff Harris Award during his final collegiate season.
The Bears’ offense also performed at a high level, led by a ground game that gobbled up 269 rushing yards per contest and accounted for 44 of their 72 touchdowns on the season. Lenoir-Rhyne controlled the clock week after week en route to a 13-1 overall record, an 8-0 mark in SAC play and a second straight regional championship appearance.
Lenoir-Rhyne was also proficient in every aspect of its special-teams play. Kicker Chase Allbaugh, who returns for his senior season this fall, made 12 of his 16 field-goal attempts including a long of 43 yards while converting all 76 of his extra-point attempts, the most ever by a Division II kicker who made all of their extra-point attempts.
Additionally, Allbaugh led the SAC in points with 112, just two less than the conference-record 114 he recorded during the 2018 season. He made two field goals in four different games and was 9-for-9 on extra points on two occasions — doing so in a 68-7 home win over St. Augustine’s on Sept. 7, 2019, and again in a 63-6 homecoming victory over UVa-Wise on Oct. 5, 2019.
Allbaugh missed just two field goals at home in 2019, and one of those attempts was a 52-yarder. For his overall efforts on the season, he was one of a program-record 15 Lenoir-Rhyne players to receive All-SAC recognition. Sophomore punter Michael Owen was another special-teams player who represented the Bears on the All-SAC team, while Dugger made the squad as not only a safety but a return specialist as well.
Special teams are an often overlooked aspect of football, but a strong kicking game in particular can go a long way toward building a successful team. If a team can rely on its kicker, its chances of winning increase dramatically.
Lenoir-Rhyne undoubtedly has a kicker it can trust. Allbaugh has been one of the premier kickers in Division II over the past few seasons, and he’ll certainly be looking to experience similar success during his final year on the college gridiron.
