COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne football kicker Chase Allbaugh

Additionally, Allbaugh led the SAC in points with 112, just two less than the conference-record 114 he recorded during the 2018 season. He made two field goals in four different games and was 9-for-9 on extra points on two occasions — doing so in a 68-7 home win over St. Augustine’s on Sept. 7, 2019, and again in a 63-6 homecoming victory over UVa-Wise on Oct. 5, 2019.

Allbaugh missed just two field goals at home in 2019, and one of those attempts was a 52-yarder. For his overall efforts on the season, he was one of a program-record 15 Lenoir-Rhyne players to receive All-SAC recognition. Sophomore punter Michael Owen was another special-teams player who represented the Bears on the All-SAC team, while Dugger made the squad as not only a safety but a return specialist as well.

Special teams are an often overlooked aspect of football, but a strong kicking game in particular can go a long way toward building a successful team. If a team can rely on its kicker, its chances of winning increase dramatically.

Lenoir-Rhyne undoubtedly has a kicker it can trust. Allbaugh has been one of the premier kickers in Division II over the past few seasons, and he’ll certainly be looking to experience similar success during his final year on the college gridiron.

