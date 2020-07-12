COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne football defensive tackle Amari Houston

If you’re going up against the defense of the Lenoir-Rhyne football team, you’re going to have to deal with a monstrous duo in the middle. Last year, the Bears’ starting defensive tackles Amari Houston and Dan Louba combined for 108 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 19 sacks and 15 quarterback hurries.

Houston had 60 of those tackles, which ranked fifth on the team. Meanwhile, his 11.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks each ranked third. His six quarterback hurries was good for fourth on the squad. Houston appeared in all 14 games for the second straight year after playing in 10 contests during his freshman season in 2017.

Thanks to the efforts of Houston and Co., Lenoir-Rhyne finished 13-1 overall and 8-0 in the South Atlantic Conference a season ago. Houston was one of a program-record 15 Bears named to the All-SAC team, and his high level of play helped Lenoir-Rhyne capture its second straight conference title and advance to the regional championship for the second year in a row.

Lenoir_Rhyne’s defensive unit overwhelmed opposing offenses, allowing the eighth-fewest rushing yards per game (81.9) and the fewest yards per carry (2.5) in all of NCAA Division II. The 50 sacks as a team was the top mark in the country, and while their offense and special teams were also noteworthy, their dominant defense was what really seemed to turn heads.