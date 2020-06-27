COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne football defensive end Richburg Canty

Although Lenoir-Rhyne’s offense was noteworthy in 2019, the Bears were proficient on the defensive side of the ball as well. They were the 18th-ranked defense in NCAA Division II at season’s end, allowing 81.9 rushing yards per game and 2.5 yards per carry, which ranked eighth and seventh in the nation, respectively.

The Bears also recorded 31 takeaways during the 2019 season, including 15 fumble recoveries and 16 interceptions. Only 10 teams in Division II finished with at least 30 takeaways, and only four recovered more fumbles than Lenoir-Rhyne.

Additionally, Lenoir-Rhyne led the country in sacks (50) and total sack yardage (314), with Canty’s 1.5 sacks in the opening game helping the Bears begin the season with a six-sack performance. He would undoubtedly have added to his total as the year progressed, but his injury brought an abrupt end to his season.

This season, Canty is healthy again and looking to be a major contributor for a Lenoir-Rhyne defense that graduated seven players. Gone are fellow defensive ends Jaquan Artis and Jay Wiley, linebackers Clayton Horn and Sherrod Williams and defensive backs Kyle Dugger, Ivan Millken and Landon Scott.