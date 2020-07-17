COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne football defensive end Quentin Hayes

Over the past few seasons, the Lenoir-Rhyne football team has been packed with loads of talent on the defensive side of the ball. Last year, the senior duo of safety Kyle Dugger — who was drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round of April’s NFL draft — and defensive end Jaquan Artis were both finalists for the Cliff Harris Award, which is presented to the top small college defensive player in the country.
Other defensive standouts for the Bears a year ago included senior linebackers Clayton Horn and Sherrod Williams, senior defensive backs Landon Scott and Ivan Milliken, junior defensive tackles Amari Houston and Dan Louba and junior defensive back Eric Jackson. But an additional player who provided steady contributions throughout the 2019 season was defensive end Quentin Hayes, who returns for his senior campaign this fall.
As a junior last year, Hayes recorded 57 total tackles (27 solo) to go with 8.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles and five quarterback hurries. He was one of four Lenoir-Rhyne players to tally at least five sacks for a squad that finished with the most sacks (50) of any team in NCAA Division II.
Hayes finished with five or more tackles in seven of the 13 games he played in last season, including a season-best seven tackles on three occasions. He had seven tackles (2 solo) and two quarterback hurries in a 56-28 road win over Mars Hill on Sept. 28, 2019, seven tackles (6 solo) to go with a sack and a forced fumble in a 63-6 home victory over UVa-Wise the following week and seven tackles (4 solo) to go with 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in a 36-23 home win over Carson-Newman on Oct. 19, 2019.
Coming off an injury that limited him to eight games in 2018, it was a tremendous bounce-back season for Hayes, who started opposite South Atlantic Conference Defensive Player of the Year Artis for most of the year. Nonetheless, Hayes held his own on his side of the defensive line and was a major reason why Lenoir-Rhyne completed the season as one of the premier defenses in the nation.
The Bears were 13-1 a season ago, posting an undefeated record in SAC play for the second consecutive year. Additionally, they reached the regional title game for the second season in a row, losing to eventual Division II national champion West Florida 43-38 in what was their first home defeat since a 42-28 loss to Carson-Newman on Nov. 4, 2017.
Lenoir-Rhyne enters this season as one of the highest-ranked teams in multiple Division II preseason polls, and the Bears also have a new head coach in Mike Jacobs, who was hired last December to replace Drew Cronic after he departed to take the head coaching job at Mercer University in his home state of Georgia. Jacobs is already used to winning, having posted an overall record of 42-8 over the past four seasons at Notre Dame College in Ohio to go with an NCAA semifinal appearance in 2018 and a quarterfinal appearance in 2019.
With Hayes and Co. anchoring the defensive line during the upcoming season, Jacobs appears to have the necessary weapons to extend his own personal success as well as that of the Bears. Following the graduation of several key defensive players, it will be up to Hayes and his teammates to pick up the slack.
If that indeed happens, watch out. Hayes and the rest of the Lenoir-Rhyne football team could have another magical season in store for 2020.
