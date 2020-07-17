COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne football defensive end Quentin Hayes

Coming off an injury that limited him to eight games in 2018, it was a tremendous bounce-back season for Hayes, who started opposite South Atlantic Conference Defensive Player of the Year Artis for most of the year. Nonetheless, Hayes held his own on his side of the defensive line and was a major reason why Lenoir-Rhyne completed the season as one of the premier defenses in the nation.

The Bears were 13-1 a season ago, posting an undefeated record in SAC play for the second consecutive year. Additionally, they reached the regional title game for the second season in a row, losing to eventual Division II national champion West Florida 43-38 in what was their first home defeat since a 42-28 loss to Carson-Newman on Nov. 4, 2017.

Lenoir-Rhyne enters this season as one of the highest-ranked teams in multiple Division II preseason polls, and the Bears also have a new head coach in Mike Jacobs, who was hired last December to replace Drew Cronic after he departed to take the head coaching job at Mercer University in his home state of Georgia. Jacobs is already used to winning, having posted an overall record of 42-8 over the past four seasons at Notre Dame College in Ohio to go with an NCAA semifinal appearance in 2018 and a quarterfinal appearance in 2019.