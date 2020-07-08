COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne football defensive back Eric Jackson

Jackson recorded all three of his interceptions in the same game, a 56-28 road win over Mars Hill on Sept. 28, 2019. He had 10 total tackles (3 solo) in the contest as well, his second-highest output of the season behind a 12-tackle (6 solo) performance in a 20-13 home win over Wingate on Nov. 2, 2019.

Following the regular season, Jackson was one of a program-record 15 Bears named to the All-South Atlantic Conference team. He was one of the top performers for a defense that allowed NCAA Division II’s eighth-fewest rushing yards per game (81.9) and seventh-fewest yards per carry (2.5).

As one of the key returning players for Lenoir-Rhyne, it will be up to Jackson to provide production and perhaps even more leadership than he did last year. Following the graduations of Dugger, Ivan Milliken and Landon Scott along with the departures of others from the program, Jackson, Amarrian Brown and Davin King are the only senior defensive backs listed on the Bears’ 2020 spring roster.

Of the aforementioned trio, Jackson has the most in-game defensive experience. In addition, he had more tackles a season ago than any other returning player, as linebackers Clayton Horn and Sherrod Williams and defensive end Jaquan Artis were lost to graduation. That makes his presence even more valuable to Lenoir-Rhyne’s first-year head coach, Mike Jacobs.