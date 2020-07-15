COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne football defensive back Amarrian Brown

Brown also returned a punt for 14 yards in one game for Lenoir-Rhyne, which finished 13-1 while winning its second straight SAC title and reaching the regional championship for the second year in a row. Overall, the Bears are 25-3 over the past two seasons and have won 21 consecutive regular-season contests since falling 36-32 at West Alabama on Aug. 30, 2018.

After sitting under the learning tree of players like Dugger, what will Brown accomplish during the 2020 season? Previously a member of the football team at Highland Community College in Kansas, he transferred to Lenoir-Rhyne for his final two collegiate seasons.

As a full-time starter for Highland in 2018, Brown had two interceptions in 10 games, tied for second on the team. He also had six pass breakups to rank second on the team, and his 54 total tackles were the most among the Scotties’ defensive backs.

Furthermore, 33 of Brown’s tackles in 2018 were solo tackles, and he also had 3.5 tackles for loss. So he certainly has more than enough talent to make major contributions when given a chance to shine, which he will likely receive once again during his senior campaign.