COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne football defensive back Amarrian Brown

Last season, the Lenoir-Rhyne football team had three senior defensive backs on its roster — Kyle Dugger, Ivan Milliken and Landon Scott. Dugger is now a member of the New England Patriots after being selected in the second round of April’s NFL draft, while Milliken and Scott have also graduated and moved on to the next chapter of their lives.
That means it will be up to the Bears’ returning defensive backs to pick up the slack. Eric Jackson is back after landing on the All-South Atlantic Conference Second Team a year ago, but Davin King and Amarrian Brown also return for Lenoir-Rhyne after receiving limited playing time in 2019.
Although King only appeared in one game for the Bears last season, Brown actually saw action in all 14 contests. He finished with 14 total tackles (8 solo) to go with a tackle for loss, a blocked punt, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, with the latter resulting in a touchdown in Lenoir-Rhyne’s 68-7 home win over St. Augustine’s on Sept. 7, 2019. Brown’s fumble recovery in the end zone came on the final play of the season’s opening quarter, and it gave the Bears a 37-7 lead after just 15 minutes of play.
Brown also returned a punt for 14 yards in one game for Lenoir-Rhyne, which finished 13-1 while winning its second straight SAC title and reaching the regional championship for the second year in a row. Overall, the Bears are 25-3 over the past two seasons and have won 21 consecutive regular-season contests since falling 36-32 at West Alabama on Aug. 30, 2018.
After sitting under the learning tree of players like Dugger, what will Brown accomplish during the 2020 season? Previously a member of the football team at Highland Community College in Kansas, he transferred to Lenoir-Rhyne for his final two collegiate seasons.
As a full-time starter for Highland in 2018, Brown had two interceptions in 10 games, tied for second on the team. He also had six pass breakups to rank second on the team, and his 54 total tackles were the most among the Scotties’ defensive backs.
Furthermore, 33 of Brown’s tackles in 2018 were solo tackles, and he also had 3.5 tackles for loss. So he certainly has more than enough talent to make major contributions when given a chance to shine, which he will likely receive once again during his senior campaign.
The Bears need Brown and others to step up if they hope to have another successful season in 2020. Mike Jacobs took over as Lenoir-Rhyne’s new head coach last December after posting a 42-8 record in four seasons at Notre Dame College in Ohio, so he is also used to winning. It won’t be easy, though, because expectations continue to be high in Hickory after strong seasons in 2018 and 2019.
Only time will tell what role Brown will play for Lenoir-Rhyne when the season kicks off in September. Nevertheless, he is undoubtedly hoping for the opportunity to take on more responsibility in 2020.
