Lenoir-Rhyne Vice President of Athletics Kim Pate announced on Tuesday the elevation of Carlos Rubio to the position of head men’s soccer coach. Rubio has served as a goalkeepers coach for the Bears since 2018 and has been a member of both the men’s and women’s soccer coaching staff while serving as the interim head coach of the women’s team a year ago.

Rubio replaces Jack Winter, who was 68-35-12 in seven seasons as the head coach of LR’s men’s soccer team. The Bears made three NCAA Division II tournament appearances under Winter, who was the seventh head coach in program history and has accepted an assistant coaching job at Stanford University.

“I’m excited for Coach Rubio to step into the head coach role as he has been an integral part of the success of our soccer programs over the past five years,” said Pate. “He brings tremendous passion, knowledge of the game, strong leadership skills, recruiting experience, and most importantly he embodies our core values and commitment to developing our student-athletes on and off the field. Our men’s soccer program has become a highly regarded perennial contender and I am confident that Coach Rubio will not only sustain success but will take the program to the next level.”

“I would like to thank Kim Pate and everyone in the LR athletic department for trusting in me and my vision for the men’s soccer program,” added Rubio. “These past five years at Lenoir-Rhyne have been extremely special for me and I am beyond thrilled to lead a program that I feel very passionate about. I want to thank everyone that has helped me prepare for this opportunity, especially Coach Jack Winter and Coach Gary Higgins (the former head coach of LR’s women’s soccer team). I cannot wait to kick things off.”

LR’s men’s soccer squad will return to action this fall.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Catawba Valley Community College 104, Johnston Community College 81: The Red Hawks defeated the visiting Jaguars in the opening round of the Region 10 tournament on Tuesday in Hickory, getting 30 points and 21 rebounds from Shad Thomas to go with 20 points from Braden Graham. CVCC also received 18 points from Javen Chandler, 14 points from Evan Presnell and 13 points, six assists and five boards from Nasir Gibbs.

CVCC (19-11) visits Louisburg (17-12) in Friday’s quarterfinal round of the Region 10 tournament, with tipoff set for 2 p.m. The Region 10 semifinals will follow on Saturday, with the championship game scheduled for Sunday.

Johnston Community College ends the season at 7-20.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

CVCC 74, Guilford Tech 57: The Red Hawks knocked off the Titans on the road Tuesday in Jamestown, moving to 12-11 overall and 8-8 in Region 10 play ahead of Wednesday’s home game against Southwest Virginia, which will be followed by Friday’s regular-season finale against Richard Bland. Friday’s contest will begin at 3 p.m. at CVCC’s Tarlton Complex.

Guilford Tech has completed its regular-season schedule with an overall record of 10-14 and a conference mark of 6-12.

SOFTBALL

No. 18 CVCC splits doubleheader at Belmont Abbey: The 18th-ranked Red Hawks traveled to Belmont on Tuesday for a doubleheader against the Belmont Abbey JV team, coming away with a 4-3 win in Game 1 before dropping Game 2 by a 5-4 final. Emma Kuproski and Alyssa Kropski had two hits apiece for CVCC in the opener, while Jessica Cannon, Camryn Bryant, Chesney Stikeleather, Jillian Jones and Grace Andrews added one hit apiece and Mayson Lail (7-0) was the winning pitcher thanks to seven innings of three-run, five-hit ball with 10 strikeouts, three walks and a hit batter.

In Tuesday’s second game, CVCC got three hits from Kuproski, two from Bryant and one each from Cannon, Stikeleather, Grace Andrews and Annie Andrews.

The Red Hawks (13-3) host a twin bill against Region 10 foe Southwest Virginia next Wednesday starting at 3 p.m.

Gaston College sweeps twin bill vs. Caldwell Community College: The Cobras were swept during a road doubleheader against the Rhinos on Tuesday in Gastonia, losing Game 1 by a 10-6 score and Game 2 by a 12-4 final in five innings. Kaylee Redwine and Kenley Jackson had two hits apiece in Game 1 for Caldwell, which also received one hit each from Christa Walsh, Ashley Antonio, Skyler Banks, Kylie Reid and Elizabeth Noble before totaling six hits as a team in Game 2 — two by Regan Winkler and one each by Redwine, Walsh, Banks and Zoey Boston.

Gaston (15-3) visits USC Sumter for a doubleheader on Friday beginning at 1 p.m., while Caldwell (7-11) hosts a twin bill against the Belmont Abbey Developmental Team today starting at 5 p.m.