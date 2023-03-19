BANNER ELK — The 23rd-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne softball team split a road doubleheader with Lees-McRae on Thursday. Following a 5-1 defeat in Game 1, the Bears won the second game by a 9-7 final.

The Bears are now 23-5 on the season as they prepare to visit South Atlantic Conference opponent Mars Hill for a doubleheader on Tuesday that was originally scheduled for Saturday before being postponed. The twin bill will begin at 1 p.m. at Mars Hill’s Ponder Field.

On the other side, the Bobcats are now 11-9 ahead of Tuesday’s home doubleheader against Converse, which starts at 1 p.m. Lees-McRae was also scheduled to host a twin bill against Mars Hill today before those contests were canceled.

During Game 1 of Thursday’s twin bill, LR was limited to three hits. Katelyn Rackard, Julia Mardigian and Anna Blume all had singles for the Bears, with Blume recording their only RBI on a bases-loaded walk in the top of the sixth inning.

In Thursday’s second game, LR received three hits from Cassidy Wall, two each from Rackard and Mardigian, a two-run home run from Talon LaClair and one hit apiece from Lora Beth Wood, Lauren Rakes and Gianna Tamburello. Brooklin Heavner started and pitched four innings for the Bears, while Morgan Beeler (12-3) was the winning pitcher thanks to three innings of two-hit relief during which she allowed a pair of unearned runs with one strikeout and one walk.

BASEBALLCaldwell Community College 15, Catawba Valley Community College 0: The Cobras defeated the Red Hawks in seven innings on Thursday at the Hickory Crawdads’ L.P. Frans Stadium. Breon Ishmael had a triple, a double and a single for Caldwell, which also received two hits including a homer from Bo Davidson, two hits apiece from Jacob Bebber and Derek Farley and one hit each from Garrison Burress, Hayden Setzer and Steven Smith.

Walker Pedante pitched all seven innings for Caldwell, which moved to 19-2 following its 15th straight victory while dropping CVCC to 12-12. Pedante gave up two hits during his complete-game effort, and he also struck out six, walked three and hit three batters. Carter Lindsay had a double for CVCC, while John Dippold recorded a single.

The Cobras visit Brevard’s JV team for a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, while CVCC hosted a twin bill against Southwest Virginia on Saturday before playing a single game against the Flying Eagles today at noon.