The 18th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College softball team swept its conference-opening doubleheader on Wednesday, defeating Southwest Virginia in two games held at Hickory’s Highland Recreation Center Field 1.

The Red Hawks improved to 15-3 overall and 2-0 in Region 10 play, while the Eagles fell to 1-5 in both.

Game 1: Catawba Valley 6, Southwest Virginia 1 — The Red Hawks used a five-run fifth inning to blast past the Eagles in the opening game of Wednesday’s doubleheader.

Southwest Virginia threatened to score in the first three innings of the contest, loading the bases in each inning, but it could not bring across one run.

Catawba Valley capitalized on the momentum from its defense by scoring its first run in the bottom of the third on a Camryn Bryant single.

The floodgates opened for the Red Hawks in the fifth inning as they scored five runs on three big hits, including a two-run home run by Jessica Cannon, an RBI double by Abby Teague and a two-run single by Kiana Mullner.

The Eagles broke up the shutout in the top of the sixth inning on an RBI single by Maddie Lingerfelt, but Southwest Virginia could get no closer in the contest.

Red Hawk pitcher Mayson Lail earned the win, improving to 8-1 on the season. She allowed nine hits, one run, one walk and struck out seven Eagles.

Game 2: Catawba Valley 9, Southwest Virginia 1 (six innings) — The Red Hawks tallied nine runs on 12 hits, defeating the Eagles via run rule in Game 2 of Wednesday’s set.

Grace Andrews led Catawba Valley offensively, going 3-for-3 at the plate with an RBI.

Teammates Chesney Stikeleather and Kiana Mullner drove in two runs each for CVCC. Both Stikeleather and Mullner connected on a home runin the contest.

A total of seven Red Hawks drove in runs in the contest, including one RBI each off the bats of Mayson Lail, Jillian Jones, Kensley Southers, Annie Andrews and Grace Andrews.

Jones earned the win on the mound, improving to 6-2 on the season. She allowed five hits, one unearned run, no walks and struck out six batters.

The Catawba Valley Community College softball team returns to action this weekend for a pair of conference doubleheaders starting today against Bryant & Stratton (Virginia). First pitch is set for noon at Highland Recreation Center Field 1.

The Red Hawks are also scheduled to host a conference doubleheader against Richard Bland on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m.

Southwest Virginia travels to Pitt Community College for a Saturday doubleheader that will begin at 1 p.m., while Sunday’s road twin bill against Fayetteville Tech is scheduled to start at the same time.

SOFTBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne earns two wins vs. Francis Marion: The Bears swept Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Patriots in Hickory to move to 19-3 overall and 12-0 at home. Lenoir-Rhyne won Game 1 by a 10-2 final in six innings before taking Game 2 by a 6-4 score.

Lora Beth Wood had three hits including a three-run home run in LR’s first win on Wednesday, while Anna Blume had two hits including a three-run homer to go with two hits each from Katelyn Rackard, Julia Mardigian and Talon LaClair and one hit from Gianna Tamburello. In the pitcher’s circle, Lauren Rakes (7-1) tossed six innings of two-run, five-hit ball with four strikeouts, three walks and two hit batters.

In Game 2, the Bears received two hits each from Wood, Rackard and Faith Carrigan to go with one apiece from Graleigh Hildebran and Kaylan Brown, the latter of whom recorded a three-run homer. The winning pitcher was Morgan Beeler (9-2), who threw six innings of four-run (three earned), seven-hit ball with eight strikeouts, two walks and a hit batter before Rakes earned her second save of the year in the seventh.

LR visits South Atlantic Conference opponent Anderson (South Carolina) for a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m., while Francis Marion (18-4) hosts a twin bill against West Chester University of Philadelphia on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

BASEBALL

No. 24 Lenoir-Rhyne 15, Catawba 9: Trailing 9-7 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, the 24th-ranked Bears scored a run in the sixth, two runs in the seventh and five runs in the eighth on their way to a six-run home victory on Tuesday in Hickory. LR also trailed 7-0 through two innings before scoring the game’s next seven runs.

The win was the 300th in the career of LR head coach Chris Ramirez, who also earned his 101st victory as the Bears’ coach. With the win, the Bears are now 17-5 overall and 3-0 in SAC play, while the Indians are 11-9 and 5-1.

Bryce Stober led LR with three hits on Tuesday, while Sal Carricato and Wade Cuda each had two hits and a solo homer to go with two hits from Tyler McPeak and one hit apiece from Blake Bean, Cole Stanford, David Bell, Mason Maxwell, Cole Laskowski and Zach Evans. The winning pitcher was Gavin Marley (2-0), with Braden Houston picking up his fifth save.

The Bears are at Emory & Henry for a single game today at 2 p.m. before facing the Wasps twice on Saturday starting at noon. As for Catawba, it hosts nonconference Cedarville today at 1 p.m. before entertaining St. Michael’s on Saturday (doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.) and Sunday (single game starting at 1 p.m.).

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute 14, Cleveland Community College 11: The Cobras topped the visiting Yetis on Wednesday at Walker Stadium in Lenoir, with offensive leaders for Caldwell including Breon Ishmael with four hits including a homer, a double and six RBIs, Steven Smith with two hits including a homer and three RBIs, Bo Davidson with a double and four walks and Koby McCall, Cameron Pyle and Dalton Stikeleather with one RBI apiece. Ben Elkins was the winning pitcher for Caldwell, while Smith earned the save.

The Cobras (15-2) visit Rockingham for a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday before hosting a single game against Rockingham on Sunday at 1 p.m. Meanwhile, Cleveland (8-9) hosts a twin bill against Southwest Virginia on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. before finishing the three-game series with a single game on Sunday at noon.

CVCC splits doubleheader at Montreat JV: The Red Hawks lost 3-2 in the opening game of Wednesday’s road doubleheader against the Cavaliers in Montreat before winning 12-3 in Game 2. CVCC is now 9-11 heading into Saturday’s home doubleheader against Guilford Tech, which begins at 1 p.m. and will precede a single game between the teams on Sunday at noon.

The Montreat JV team has a 6-5 record and is now idle until a road doubleheader against the University of South Carolina Union on March 22 at 1 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Caldwell Community College puts two players, coach on all-region team: The Cobras had two players named to the All-Region 10 Division I team this week, as Toyaz Solomon was named the player of the year and the defensive player of the year and Jalen Miller landed on the All-Region 10 Second Team. In addition, head coach Jamison McIver took home Region 10 Division I coach of the year honors.

Solomon is averaging 14.9 points per game this season to go with 9.6 rebounds per contest. He also has 43 blocked shots and 15 steals.

Miller is averaging 12.2 points per game while shooting 41% from 3-point range.

Caldwell is 22-4 entering the Region 10 Division I tournament, which began on Thursday. The Cobras are the tournament’s top seed after finishing 10-2 in league play, and they will face either Cape Fear or Gaston College in the semifinals today at 2 p.m.

The championship game of the Region 10 Division I tournament is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Lander 10, Lenoir-Rhyne 7: The Bearcats defeated the Bears on the road Wednesday in Hickory, moving to 5-2 while dropping LR to 2-4. Despite the loss, the Bears received three goals from Chloe Christensen, two goals from Ellie Campbell, one goal apiece from Kaitlyn Cavanaugh and Cambrie Cochran and three assists from Hannah Shuren.

Lander hosts Embry-Riddle next Thursday at 2 p.m., while LR visits SAC foe Coker next Wednesday at 7 p.m.

MEN’S GOLF

Lenoir-Rhyne finishes 13th at Bearcat Classic: The Bears came in 13th out of 19 teams during the Lander Bearcat Classic on Monday and Tuesday at South Carolina’s Greenwood Country Club. LR finished with a three-round team score of 877 (13-over-par), while Anderson posted a winning score of 849, Lander came in second with a score of 853 and Clayton State finished third with a score of 858.

Individually, the following players represented LR during the Bearcat Classic: Jack Alward (even-par 216; 72, 70, 74), Holt Allison (221; 74, 73, 74), Sean Finan (222; 75, 77, 70), Sam Mace (222; 74, 72, 76), Tyler Hashmi (224; 75, 79, 70) and Liam Waldron (227; 77, 73, 77).

The Bears travel to Rolling Hills Country Club in Monroe on March 20 and 21 for the Ralph Hargett Memorial. Play begins at 8 a.m. each day.