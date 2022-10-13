COLLEGE ROUNDUP: LR women’s soccer wins at Coker

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Freshman Elin Hansson scored for the third straight match as Lenoir-Rhyne shut out Coker 1-0 on the road Wednesday. The reigning South Atlantic Conference offensive player of the week and United Soccer Coaches Division II player of the week, Hansson registered her goal off an assist from Kate Casey in the 44th minute.

The Cobras (4-5-2, 2-5 SAC) only took two shots during Wednesday’s contest, while the Bears (8-2-3, 7-0-2) finished with 14 shots. LR also held an 11-1 edge in shots on goal to go with a 10-1 advantage in corner kicks.

LR improved to 11-0 against Coker since the Cobras joined the SAC in 2013, and the Bears also moved to 7-0-1 all-time at Coker. LR is now idle until Oct. 22 when it visits Newberry for a 4:30 p.m. kickoff, while the Cobras host Limestone on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Caldwell Community College 3, Patrick & Henry 1: The Cobras defeated the Patriots in four sets at home Wednesday in Hudson. Set scores were 22-25, 25-17, 25-23 and 25-12.

Caldwell (6-15, 5-4 Region 10 Division III) received 18 kills and five digs from Catherine Pate, with Anna McNeely adding 11 kills and three aces, Terayha Bess tallying 10 kills and four blocks and Emma Grace Hiatt registering six kills and seven digs. The Cobras also got 12 digs and 37 assists from Savannah Mooney to go with 12 digs from Sydney Ferguson.

The Cobras will travel to Sandhills Community College for a tri-match on Saturday. After facing Sandhills at 11 a.m., Caldwell will do battle with Davidson-Davie at 1 p.m.

Patrick & Henry (2-12, 2-8) has completed its regular-season schedule.

MEN’S SOCCER

Coker 3, Lenoir-Rhyne 1: The Cobras knocked off the Bears at home Wednesday in Hartsville, South Carolina. After allowing LR’s Xavi Moya to score his first collegiate goal off an assist from Jaime Poza in the 19th minute, Coker scored the final three goals of the contest.

Celestin Blondel evened things at 1-all for Coker (4-1-7, 3-0-4 SAC) in the 38th minute, while a goal from Gustavo Palmieri in the 82nd put the Cobras ahead and a goal from Tony Barry in the 87th made it 3-1. Coker outshot LR (7-4-2, 4-4-1) 17-12 overall and 8-7 in shots on goal.

Coker hosts Limestone on Saturday at 7 p.m., while the Bears travel to Newberry on Oct. 22 at 1:30 p.m.