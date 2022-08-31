COLLEGE ROUNDUP: LR volleyball tops Coker in SAC opener

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team collected a straight-set win over Coker on the road Tuesday in both teams’ South Atlantic Conference opener, emerging victorious by set scores of 25-17, 25-23 and 25-8. The Bears improved to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in league play, while the Cobras dropped to 2-2 and 0-1.

Colette Romp led LR with 15 kills, while Ashley Hawkins had 14 and Emmaleigh Allen finished with 12. Allen and Jaden Vaughn each added three aces, with Braelyn Faust recording a team-high three blocks, Bailey Carpenter tallying 21 digs and Mackenzie Hulsey registering 48 assists.

The Bears got off to a strong start, scoring the first six points of the match. They finished the opening set with a hitting percentage of .516 and just two errors, with Allen notching seven kills in the first set.

In the clinching third set, LR scored 23 of the final 24 points to move to 21-3 all-time against Coker. That includes a 9-2 mark at the Cobras’ DeLoach Center.

The Bears travel to UNC Pembroke this weekend for a tournament that will include matchups with Embry-Riddle (Friday at 2 p.m.), UNC Pembroke (Friday at 6 p.m.), Felician (Saturday at 10 a.m.) and East Stroudsburg (Saturday at 4 p.m.). Meanwhile, Coker will participate in the Tony Fontanelle Memorial Tournament on Friday and Saturday at Mars Hill.

VOLLEYBALL

Louisburg 3, Caldwell Community College 1

The Cobras suffered a four-set road loss at the hands of the Hurricanes on Tuesday in Louisburg, dropping the first set 25-21 before winning the second set by the same score. Following a 25-14 loss in the third set, Caldwell fell 25-19 in the fourth set.

Catherine Pate led the Cobras (0-3) with 16 kills, and she also had a hitting percentage of .270. Anna McNeely chipped in four aces, while Carissa Potter and Sydney Ferguson had nine digs apiece and Emma Grace Hiatt finished with seven digs.

Louisburg (2-1) hosts Central Carolina on Thursday at 6 p.m. before entertaining Wake Tech on Friday at 6 p.m., while Caldwell hosts Surry on Thursday at 6 p.m.