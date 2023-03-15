INDIANAPOLIS — No swimmer in Lenoir-Rhyne history has earned All-American honors more times than senior Micah McRea, who did so twice during last week’s NCAA Division II championship meet at the Indiana University Natatorium. The Hickory native is now a six-time All-American after finishing 11th in the men’s 400-yard individual medley and 10th in the 200-yard breaststroke, as the top 16 finishers in each event earn All-American honors.

McRea finished with a time of 3:52.76 in the 400 IM, and he posted a time of 1:59.36 in the 200 breast.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Lenoir-Rhyne’s Boernigen competes in fourth straight NCAA championship meet: Bears senior Lisa Boernigen participated in the NCAA Division II championship meet for the fourth straight season last week in Indianapolis. A native of Munchen, Germany, she finished 24th in the women’s 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:05.36, 27th in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 2:05.81 and 41st in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 51.92 seconds.

Boernigen was previously an All-American in the 200 IM in 2021, when the NCAA championships were held in Birmingham, Alabama.

WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

Lenoir-Rhyne alumna Griewisch Ryan announced as SAC Hall of Fame inductee: A 2011 LR graduate, Kate Griewisch Ryan is one of six individuals who will be inducted into the South Atlantic Conference’s Hall of Fame on May 22 in Greenville, South Carolina. Joining her will be Anderson’s Whitney Bishoff (women’s cross country participant), Carson-Newman’s Joe Fishback (football player), Wingate’s Stormi Gale (volleyball player), Tusculum’s Doug Jones (baseball coach) and Mars Hill’s Mike Kelly (men’s basketball player), the latter of whom will receive the SAC’s Distinguished Alumni Award.

Griewisch Ryan was the 2008 SAC women’s cross country freshman of the year, a two-time SAC women’s cross country runner of the year, a three-time SAC women’s cross country scholar-athlete of the year and the 2011 SAC Presidents Award winner. She was also a three-time all-region selection, a seven-time All-American and a finalist for the 2011 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

Griewisch Ryan participated in track and field as well, where she was also an All-American. She remains LR’s record holder in the indoor mile, the indoor 3,000-meter run, the indoor 5,000-meter run, the outdoor 1,500-meter run, the outdoor mile, the outdoor 3,000-meter run, the outdoor 5,000-meter run and the outdoor 10,000-meter run.

In addition to her athletic accomplishments, Griewisch Ryan also graduated with honors as she earned a 3.85 GPA in biology with a pre-med focus. She went on to attain her Doctorate in Osteopathic Medicine from Liberty University. Griewisch Ryan is now a member of the Bassett Family Practice in Bassett, Virginia, and a Sunday school teacher at Crosspoint Church.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Men finish seventh, women 12th during NCAA championships: LR nabbed a program-record 10 All-American accolades during the NCAA Division II championship meet this past Friday and Saturday in Virginia Beach, Virginia. In addition to a seventh-place finish by the Bears’ men’s team and a 12th-place finish by the women, LR’s Alexis Brown became the first individual national champion in program history thanks to an NCAA-record time of 23.26 seconds in the women’s 200-meter run. The freshman also earned All-American accolades in the 60-meter run, finishing with a fourth-place time of 7.36 seconds.

Other All-Americans for the Bears during the NCAA championships were Melody Jones in the women’s 60-meter hurdles (fifth; 8.43 seconds), Dario Matau in the men’s 60-meter dash (second; 6.67 seconds) and 200-meter dash (second; 20.75 seconds), Jacob Wadsworth in the men’s heptathlon (fourth; 5,523 points) and the men’s 4x400-meter relay team of Wadsworth, Matau, Lucas Besong and John Sisson (seventh; 3:11.85).

The outdoor track and field season commences with a trip to High Point for the Bob Davidson Memorial on Friday and Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. each day.

BASEBALL

No. 14 Lenoir-Rhyne sweeps Emory & Henry, also tops Saint Michael’s: The 14th-ranked Bears entered Tuesday’s home game against Saint Michael’s on an eight-game winning streak that included four home victories between Friday and Monday in Hickory. Thanks to wins of 16-5, 20-5 and 10-4 over Emory & Henry on Friday and Saturday and a 19-2 triumph over Saint Michael’s on Monday, LR carried a 21-5 record into Tuesday’s contest.

In the first game against the Wasps, the Bears finished with 20 hits. Cole Laskowski, Wade Cuda and Bryce Stober had three hits apiece, while Cole Stanford had two hits including a two-run home run, Blake Bean had two hits including a solo shot and Tyler McPeak, Mason Maxwell and Zach Evans also had two hits apiece. The winning pitcher was Joshua Lanham (4-1) thanks to five innings of two-run, four-hit ball with seven strikeouts and five walks.

LR added 21 hits in the second win over Emory & Henry, which came in the opener of Saturday’s doubleheader. Five different Bears homered as Cuda clubbed a three-run blast, Maxwell and Sal Carricato had two-run homers and Bean and Alex Rich supplied solo shots. Andrew Patrick (2-0) was the winning pitcher following five innings of four-run (three earned), seven-hit ball with eight strikeouts and three walks.

In Game 2 of Saturday’s twin bill, LR finished with 17 hits including three more homers. McPeak recorded a two-run blast, while Bean and Carricato added solo shots in support of winning pitcher Jackson Reid (4-0), who tossed five innings of two-run (one earned), five-hit ball with six strikeouts and one walk.

Seventeen more hits on Monday allowed the Bears to clobber the Purple Knights, with Bean clubbing a two-run homer and a solo blast to go with a two-run homer from Maxwell and a solo homer from Stanford. Joey Cobb (1-0) was the winning pitcher thanks to five innings of scoreless, one-hit ball during which he struck out four and issued one walk.

Following Tuesday’s home game against Saint Michael’s, LR returns to SAC play this weekend when it hosts a three-game series against Wingate. The teams will play a single game on Friday at 5 p.m. before facing off twice on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.

Caldwell Community College defeats Rockingham twice: The Cobras knocked off the Eagles twice during this past Friday’s road doubleheader in Wentworth, winning 11-4 in Game 1 before taking Game 2 by a 14-1 final in five innings. With the victories, Caldwell moved to 17-2 overall and 7-0 in Region 10 Division III play.

In the opener, Caldwell was led by four hits from Breon Ishmael, three from Jacob Bebber and two apiece from Hayden Setzer, Steven Smith and Bo Davidson. Walker Pedante was the winning pitcher following six innings of four-run (two earned), three-hit ball during which he had five strikeouts and one walk.

In Game 2, Davidson had three of the Cobras’ nine hits as he notched a triple, a double and a single to go with three RBIs. Dalton Stikeleather also had three RBIs for Caldwell, while Hayden Setzer was the winning pitcher thanks to five innings of four-hit ball during which he allowed an unearned run with seven strikeouts and three walks.

Caldwell hosted a single game against Patrick & Henry on Tuesday before facing Catawba Valley Community College at the Hickory Crawdads’ L.P. Frans Stadium on Thursday at 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne sweeps road doubleheader at No. 24 Anderson: The Bears improved to 21-3 overall and 4-2 in SAC play thanks to a pair of road victories over the 24th-ranked Trojans this past Saturday in Anderson, South Carolina, winning 5-3 in Game 1 before taking the second contest by a 6-0 final. LR had seven hits in Game 1 — getting three hits from Lora Beth Wood to go with a two-run homer from Lauren Jackson, a solo blast from Lauren Rakes and one hit apiece from Katelyn Rackard and Julia Mardigian — and the Bears also had seven hits in Game 2 as Rackard finished with two hits including a two-run homer, Kaylan Brown also had two hits and Wood, Jackson and Talon LaClair each registered one hit.

Rakes (8-1) won the first game following six innings of three-run, three-hit ball with six strikeouts and six walks, while Morgan Beeler earned her fourth save. In Game 2, Beeler picked up the win to move to 10-2 this spring, allowing no runs on two hits with six strikeouts, one walk and a hit batter.

For her efforts last week, Beeler was named the SAC Varsity Gems Softball Pitcher of the Week. She also earned a win over Francis Marion in addition to her save and win on Saturday.

The Bears hosted a doubleheader against 18th-ranked Wingate on Tuesday before visiting nonconference Lees-McRae on Thursday. LR will play two games against the Bobcats, with Game 1 scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

MEN’S LACROSSE

No. 5 Lenoir-Rhyne 20, No. 15 Florida Tech 11: The fifth-ranked Bears nabbed a neutral-site win over the 15th-ranked Panthers this past Saturday in Durham, receiving six goals and two assists from SAC Varsity Gems Men’s Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week Toron Eccleston to go with three goals and three assists from Myles Moffat, three goals and one assist from Landon Parker, three goals from Will Canata, two goals and one assist from Joe Venazio, one goal and two assists from both Kyle Hatcher and Riley Seay, one goal and one assist from Jarrett Huff and one assist apiece from Colten McCracken and Zack Salo. Goalie Nolan Hoffman added nine saves for LR, which is now 6-1 on the season.

The Bears visit SAC foe Newberry, the No. 17 team in the nation, tonight at 7 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Cape Fear Community College 89, Caldwell Community College 85: The fourth-seeded Sea Devils ended the top-seeded Cobras’ season in the semifinals of the Region 10 Division III tournament this past Friday in Wilmington. Despite the loss, Caldwell received a game-high 26 points from Toyaz Solomon to go with 18 from Caleb Mauldin, 15 from Brandon Morgan and nine each from Pharrell Boyogueno and Jalen Miller.

Caldwell finishes the season at 22-5.