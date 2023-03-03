ROCK HILL, S.C. — The South Atlantic Conference released its all-conference teams for both women’s and men’s basketball for the 2022-23 season on Thursday, with Lenoir-Rhyne’s Blaikley Crooks — a 2020 Freedom High graduate — joining player of the year Lyrik Thorne from Catawba, Limestone’s Quin Byrd, Tusculum’s Jami Tham, Wingate’s Bryanna Troutman and Carson-Newman’s Braelyn Wykle on the All-SAC women’s first team.

LR’S Emily Harman was on the women’s second team, while the Bears’ TJ Nesmith was on the men’s second team. UVA Wise’s Bradley Dean was named the SAC’s men’s player of the year.

The announcement of the All-SAC basketball teams came after Wednesday’s quarterfinal round of the league tournament, which included an 80-56 road win by the Bears over Tusculum. Six different LR players reached double figures in scoring, with Crooks scoring 17 points, Brandi Hudson finishing with 16, Azariah Fields notching 14, Harman recording 12, Jalen Gathers scoring 11 and Hannah Stull tallying 10.

Crooks also had eight rebounds on Wednesday, while Fields had seven assists and six boards, Harman and Stull had seven rebounds apiece and Gathers finished with five boards. With the win, LR (22-7) advanced to the SAC tournament semifinals on Saturday, when the Bears will face Catawba (25-4) at 2:30 p.m. at Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

Following Wednesday’s defeat, Tusculum is now 20-9 on the season.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Catawba Valley Community College 51, Southwest Virginia 48: The Red Hawks slipped past the Flying Eagles at home Wednesday in Hickory, improving to 13-11 overall and 9-8 in Region 10 play while dropping Southwest Virginia to 17-10 and 8-9. CVCC finishes the regular season with a 3 p.m. home game today against Richard Bland.

Southwest Virginia is also in action today, when the Flying Eagles are scheduled to host Cape Fear Community College at 6 p.m.

MEN’S LACROSSE

No. 6 Lenoir-Rhyne 21, Mars Hill 2: The sixth-ranked Bears dominated the visiting Lions in both teams’ SAC opener on Wednesday in Hickory, receiving three goals and one assist from Toron Eccleston, three goals from Joe Venazio, two goals and one assist from both Myles Moffat and Evan Voss, one goal and two assists from Bryce Reece, one goal and one assist apiece from Brandon Webster, Ryan Langhoff and Jarrett Huff and one goal each from Kane Smith, Donovan Powell, Thomas Farlow, Brad Maslowski, Mason Ickes, Riley Seay and Aaron Williams. Josh Wright, Liam McGrath and Tommy Aguilar each had one assist for LR, which also got 11 total saves from four different goalies — five from Rob Pensabene, three from Nolan Hoffman, two from Cullin Walsh and one from Nicco Moriates.

The Bears (4-1, 1-0 SAC) host 18th-ranked Belmont Abbey on Saturday at 4 p.m., while Mars Hill (2-4, 0-1) entertains Alabama Huntsville on Sunday at 1 p.m.

MEN’S TENNIS

Lenoir-Rhyne 6, Emory & Henry 1: The Bears earned a home win over the Wasps on Wednesday in Hickory, getting singles victories from Zachary Cox (6-1, 6-2 over Branson Smith), Connor Gibson (3-6, 7-6, 10-3 over Juan Alvarez), Patrik Alvestrand (6-3, 6-2 over Diego Alvarez), Joel Hemmings (8-3 over Corey Garrity) and Mattias Selde (6-2, 6-3 over Brandon McGuire) to go with doubles triumphs from the teams of Mauricio Hernandez and Hemmings (6-2 over Garrity and John Billinis) and Selde and Gibson (6-3 over McGuire and Smith). LR is now 4-7 overall and 2-0 in SAC play, while Emory & Henry is 4-5 and 0-3.

LR hosts nonconference Lander on Sunday at 2 p.m., while the Wasps have a home match against nonconference Ashland today at 11 a.m.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Lenoir-Rhyne 6, Emory & Henry 1: The Bears knocked off the visiting Wasps on Wednesday in Hickory, with singles wins for LR coming from Evgeniya Pugina (6-4, 6-0 over Sabina Chernega), Alicia Wahlberg (6-0, 6-1 over Emma Charlton), Lucy Whelan (6-0, 6-0 over Nina Williams), Natalie Lutz (6-0, 6-1 over Katie Bradley) and Dawson Clifford (6-2, 6-4 over Millie Turner). LR also received doubles victories from the teams of Wahlberg and Whelan (6-3 over Chernega and Natalie Bergmann), Pugina and Jessica Fuchs (6-1 over Williams and Charlton) and Evelin Menyhart and Lutz (6-0 over Molly McMichael and Turner).

LR (6-4, 2-0 SAC) hosts nonconference Erskine on Saturday at 1 p.m., while Emory & Henry (4-3, 0-3) entertains nonconference Ashland today at 11 a.m.

BASEBALL

Caldwell Community College 10, Cleveland Community College 7: The Cobras defeated the Yetis on the road Wednesday in Shelby, with Jacob Bebber finishing with a home run and two RBIs and Hayden Setzer and Dalton Stikeleather notching doubles. JT Fecteau, Breon Ishmael and Isaiah Kirby added two RBIs apiece for Caldwell, which also received one RBI from Steven Smith.

Cody Smart was the winning pitcher for the Cobras (11-2) after tossing four innings of four-run, four-hit ball with three strikeouts and five walks, with Bradley Jordan earning the save thanks to two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief with a strikeout and a walk. Caldwell hosts a doubleheader against Camp Community College on Saturday at 1 p.m., while Cleveland will take part in a twin bill at Guilford Tech at the same time.

CVCC splits home doubleheader vs. Spartanburg Methodist: The Red Hawks defeated the Pioneers 9-4 in the opening game of a home doubleheader on Wednesday in Hickory before falling 13-6 in Game 2. Following the split, CVCC is now 8-7 on the season and Spartanburg Methodist is 11-7.

In Game 1, the Red Hawks received three-run homers from both Tanner Martin and Matt Beisecker, who had two hits apiece. CVCC also got two hits each from Eli Harpalani and Sean Seale, with Cole Drewery, Carter Starnes, Isaiah Martin, Aiden Cannaday and Aiden Wilson each adding one hit.

Reliever Carson Veasey was the winning pitcher for CVCC in Wednesday’s opener, while the seven Game 2 hits for the Red Hawks came from Carter Lindsay (two hits), Elec Yount, Jack Stevens, Tate Abbott, Samuel Stowe and Connor Bradley.

The Red Hawks visit Patrick & Henry for a three-game series this weekend. Following a doubleheader that will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, the teams will finish the series with a single game on Sunday at noon.

Spartanburg Methodist travels to Columbia International for a doubleheader against the JV team on Monday starting at 1 p.m. before playing two games against Patrick & Henry on Tuesday beginning at 2 p.m.

Coker 9, Lenoir-Rhyne 7: The Cobras took down the Bears at home Wednesday in Hartsville, South Carolina. Despite the loss, LR received two hits including a solo homer from Sal Carricato to go with two hits from Blake Bean and one hit each from Cole Stanford and Zach Evans.

Coker (9-8) plays two games against SAC foe Tusculum beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday before facing the Pioneers one more time on Sunday at 1 p.m. Meanwhile, LR (13-5) begins SAC play at Anderson (South Carolina) this weekend, starting with a doubleheader on Saturday at 1 p.m. and continuing with a single game on Sunday at 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Limestone sweeps doubleheader vs. Lenoir-Rhyne: The Saints collected two victories over the Bears during a home doubleheader on Wednesday in Gaffney, South Carolina, winning by respective scores of 4-2 and 4-3. Limestone is now 9-11 overall and 2-2 in SAC play entering Saturday’s 1 p.m. road doubleheader against Coker, while LR is 15-3 and 0-2 ahead of Saturday’s 2 p.m. home twin bill against Tusculum.

In Game 1, LR received two hits each from Talon LaClair and Cassidy Wall to go with one apiece from Katelyn Rackard, Julia Mardigian, Lora Beth Wood and Kaylan Brown. In Game 2, the Bears got three more hits from Wall, two apiece from LaClair, Rackard and Wood and one from Lauren Jackson.