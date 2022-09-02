COLLEGE ROUNDUP: LR men’s soccer ties No. 3 Nova Southeastern

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Trailing by two goals just five minutes into the match, the Lenoir-Rhyne men’s soccer team battled back to tie third-ranked Nova Southeastern 2-2 on the road Thursday. The Bears moved to 1-0-1, while the Sharks are now 1-0-2.

Nick Brisevac put Nova Southeastern on the board off an assist from Tommy Maguire 90 seconds in, while a goal from Michael Lawrence in the fifth minute made it 2-0. LR’s Carles Montoliu Lobo countered with a penalty-kick goal in the 14th minute, with Adrian Martina registering the equalizer in the 71st.

Juan Basabe made four saves for the Bears in goal. LR took only three shots on the night as compared to 12 shots by the Sharks, who put seven of their shots on goal.

LR visits Barry University on Sunday at 6 p.m., while Nova Southeastern travels to St. Thomas (Florida) at 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Surry 3, Caldwell Community College 0: The Knights swept the Cobras on the road Thursday in Hudson, winning by set scores of 25-17, 25-14 and 25-20. Catherine Pate had seven kills for Caldwell, which also received four from Anna McNeely and three apiece from Terayah Bess and Emma Grace Hiatt.

Hiatt and Sydney Ferguson each added seven digs for the Cobras (0-4), with Pate tallying five. Caldwell travels to USC Lancaster on Wednesday at 6 p.m., while Surry (6-0) hosts Wake Tech on Thursday at 6 p.m.