COLLEGE ROUNDUP: LR men’s soccer knocks off Young Harris

The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s soccer team hosted 11th-ranked Young Harris in both teams’ 2022 season opener on Thursday in Hickory. Following a scoreless first half, the Bears scored three times in the second half en route to a 3-1 victory.

Less than a minute into the second half, LR (1-0) got on the board courtesy of a goal from Adrian Martina off an assist from Carles Montoliu Lobo. Jaime Poza added a penalty-kick goal for the Bears in the 71st minute, while a goal from Montoliu Lobo off an assist from Luis Hernandez in the 81st accounted for LR’s final tally.

The lone goal for the Mountain Lions (0-1) came on a PK by Pato Padilla in the 85th minute, but LR’s defense held Young Harris to six total shots on the night including two shots on goal. On the other side, the Bears took 18 shots, four of which were on goal.

LR also upset Young Harris in 2019, beating the then-No. 2 ranked Mountain Lions by a 1-0 final for their first regular-season loss in 708 days. Young Harris still holds a 3-2 edge in the all-time series.

Following their third consecutive season-opening win, the Bears travel to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for a matchup with Nova Southeastern next Thursday at 6 p.m. As for Young Harris, it visits Limestone on Sunday at 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Guilford Tech 3, Caldwell Community College 2: The Cobras suffered a five-set road loss against the Titans on Thursday in Jamestown. Following a 25-21 opening-set victory, Caldwell lost the next two sets 25-20 and 25-13 before winning 25-23 to force a fifth set that the Cobras dropped by a 16-14 score.

Catherine Pate led Caldwell (0-2) with 16 kills, while Anna McNeely and Emma Grace Hiatt finished with seven and six, respectively. McNeely also had four aces, as did Sydney Ferguson.

Carissa Potter and Ferguson led the Cobras in digs with 16 apiece, while Hiatt tallied 11 to go with a team-high 19 assists.

Guilford Tech (1-2) is at Louisburg on Tuesday at 6 p.m., while Caldwell visits Rockingham Community College for a tri-match also involving Louisburg today beginning at 11 a.m. (the Cobras’ first match is scheduled for 2 p.m.).