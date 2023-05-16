ORLANDO, Fla. — The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s lacrosse team is on to the semifinals of the NCAA Division II tournament after beating host Rollins 14-8 in the quarterfinal round on Sunday at Bishop Moore Catholic High School. The fifth-seeded Bears trailed 4-2 after the first quarter before outscoring the second-seeded Tars 5-0 in the second, 5-3 in the third and 2-1 in the fourth.

Will Canata had three goals to lead LR (16-3), which also received two goals and five assists from Evan Voss, two goals and one assist from Riley Seay, two goals apiece from Myles Moffat and Bryce Reece, one goal and two assists from Jarrett Huff, one goal and one assist from both Toron Eccleston and Kyle Hatcher and 15 saves from goalie Rob Pensabene.

The Bears will visit South Atlantic Conference foe Limestone (16-4), the tournament’s No. 2 seed, in Sunday’s semifinal round. The game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and will be the third meeting of the season between LR and the Saints, who split their first two matchups.

Rollins finishes the season at 15-2 after having a 10-game winning streak snapped on Sunday.

SOFTBALL

Caldwell Community College finishes season: The Cobras posted a 1-2 record during the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Great Lakes District tournament this past Friday and Saturday in Glen Ellyn, Illinois. Caldwell fell to eventual champion Joliet 5-0 in its first game of the double-elimination event before beating host DuPage 5-1 and losing to Joliet by a 5-4 final in nine innings.

Caldwell ends the year at 30-18, while Joliet (33-21) advances to the NJCAA Division II national tournament May 24-27 at Carrier Park in DeWitt, New York.