The sixth-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne men’s lacrosse team collected a 20-7 home win over Catawba on Saturday in Hickory, dishing out a program-record-tying 18 assists in the process. Myles Moffat led the Bears with three goals and three assists, while Toron Eccleston had two goals and three assists, Joe Venazio had two goals and two assists, Will Canata had two goals and one assist and Ayden Mowry, Brad Maslowski and Jarrett Huff finished with two goals apiece.

LR (8-1, 3-0 South Atlantic Conference) also got one goal and three assists from Evan Voss, one goal and one assist from Landon Parker, one goal each from David Bell, Bryce Reece and Liam McGrath, two assists from Donovan Powell and one assist apiece from Josh Wright, Riley Seay and Aaron Williams. In addition, goalkeepers Nolan Hoffman and Rob Pensabene had three saves each to go with one save from Cullin Walsh.

The Bears host Wingate next Wednesday at 7 p.m., while the Indians (1-6, 1-2) visit Anderson on Saturday at noon.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Lenoir-Rhyne 18, Catawba 9: The Bears doubled up the visiting Indians on Saturday in Hickory, moving to 4-4 overall and 3-0 in the SAC behind five goals and three assists from Kaitlyn Cavanaugh, four goals from Rylie McGhan, two goals and four assists from Jolan Morey and two goals each from Ellie Campbell and Alexa Burghardt. LR also received one goal and three assists from Kirra Olson and one goal apiece from Chloe Christensen and Emilee Foxall.

Teanna Sieben finished with 10 saves in goal for LR, which also got one save from Sally Friesen.

The Bears visit UVA Wise today at 3 p.m. before traveling to Belmont Abbey on Saturday at 6 p.m., while Catawba (1-8, 0-3 SAC) hosts nonconference Colorado St.-Pueblo tonight at 7 p.m. before visiting Anderson on Saturday at 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Catawba Valley Community College takes two from Southeastern: The 15th-ranked Red Hawks swept a home doubleheader against Southeastern Community College-Whiteville on Saturday in Hickory, winning 9-6 in Game 1 and 4-0 in Game 2. CVCC is now 20-4 overall and 7-1 in Region 10 play, while the Rams are 8-14 and 6-10 after defeating Fayetteville Tech twice on Monday.

In the opening game of Saturday’s twin bill, CVCC was led by three hits from Emma Kuproski, two hits including a home run from Annie Andrews, two hits each from Jessica Cannon, Abby Teague and Grace Andrews and one hit apiece from Camryn Bryant and Chesney Stikeleather. Mayson Lail (10-2) was the winning pitcher following seven innings of six-run, seven-hit ball with 11 strikeouts, two walks and a hit batter.

In Game 2, the Red Hawks got two hits from Kuproski and one apiece from Teague, Grace Andrews and Brianna Broome. Jillian Jones (6-2) earned the win thanks to seven innings of two-hit ball during which she struck out four and issued no walks.

CVCC hosts a doubleheader against Gaston College today beginning at 3 p.m. before playing two home games against seventh-ranked Louisburg on Saturday starting at 2 p.m. and hosting a twin bill against Wake Tech on Sunday beginning at noon.

Southeastern travels to Southwest Virginia on Friday for a doubleheader that is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

Caldwell Community College sweeps home doubleheader: The Cobras defeated visiting Owens Community College (Ohio) twice on Monday in Lenoir, winning 5-4 in Game 1 before taking Game 2 by a 9-3 final. Caldwell improved to 14-12, while the Express dropped to 0-2.

Leading the Cobras at the plate in Game 1 were Zoey Boston with a double and a single, Kaylee Redwine with a home run, two RBIs and three walks, Regan Winkler and Isabelle Curry with a double apiece and Kenley Jackson with a double. Meanwhile, Isabelle Curry picked up the win thanks to seven innings of four-run, three-hit ball with 13 strikeouts and three walks.

In the second contest, Caldwell received three hits and two RBIs from Christa Walsh, a triple and a double from Ashley Antonio, a double and a single from Jackson and one hit each from Winkler, Curry and Kylie Reid. Reid was also the winning pitcher following 5 1/3 innings of three-run, eight-hit ball with two strikeouts and two walks.

Caldwell hosts a doubleheader against the Belmont Abbey developmental team today starting at 5 p.m. before visiting Montreat College’s JV squad for a twin bill on Friday beginning at 4 p.m. and traveling to Columbia College for a doubleheader next Monday starting at 3 p.m. On the other side, Owens was at Surry Community College for a doubleheader on Tuesday before taking part in a twin bill at Patrick & Henry Community College today starting at 2 p.m.

Owens is also scheduled to play doubleheaders on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Lenoir-Rhyne’s Beeler earns SAC weekly award: Bears senior pitcher Morgan Beeler was named the SAC Varsity Gems pitcher of the week on Tuesday for games played last week. Beeler threw her second career no-hitter against No. 18 Wingate last week, and she also earned her 12th win of the season against Lees-McRae.

Beeler compiled a 1.57 ERA for the week, allowing six hits and striking out 11 in 13 1/3 innings.

LR visited Mars Hill for a doubleheader on Tuesday before traveling to Coker on Saturday (doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m.) and hosting Catawba next Tuesday (doubleheader starting at 3 p.m.).

BASEBALL

CVCC tops Southwest Virginia three times: The Red Hawks swept a three-game weekend series against the visiting Flying Eagles in Hickory, winning 9-7 and 8-0 during Saturday’s doubleheader before taking Sunday’s series finale by a 16-6 score. CVCC improved to 15-12 overall and 9-3 in Region 10 play, while Southwest Virginia fell to 8-19 and 1-10.

In Game 1 of Saturday’s twin bill, CVCC got two hits including a homer from Jake Gorman, two hits each from John Dippold, Jack Stevens, Walker Waters, Elec Yount and Bryson Chandler and a homer from Aiden Cannaday. Trace Baker (3-1) was the winning pitcher following 6 2/3 innings of four-run (three earned), six-hit ball with eight strikeouts, one walk and a hit batsman, while Aiken Minton notched his first save of the season.

In the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader, the Red Hawks received three hits from Stevens, two hits including a homer from Tate Abbott and one hit each from Yount, Carter Lindsay, Connor Bradley, Sean Seale, Aiden Wilson and Isaiah Martin. Alex Rodriguez (2-1) pitched all seven innings for CVCC, surrendering two hits and striking out 11 while issuing no walks and hitting a batter.

In Sunday’s contest, CVCC was led by three hits from Lindsay, two homers from Seale, two hits including a homer from Dippold, two hits from Abbott, two hits from Matt Beisecker and one hit each from Samuel Stowe and Eli Harpalani. The winning pitcher was Matthew Hall (2-1), who gave up four runs (two earned) on six hits with five strikeouts and two walks in four innings.

The Red Hawks host a doubleheader against USC Sumter today starting at 1 p.m. before facing Cleveland Community College three times at home this weekend — Saturday’s doubleheader begins at 1 p.m. and Sunday’s single game starts at noon — and visiting USC Lancaster for a single game next Tuesday beginning at 1 p.m.

Southwest Virginia returns to action next Tuesday when it hosts a doubleheader against Walters State Community College. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.

Wingate sweeps series against Lenoir-Rhyne: The seventh-ranked Bears are on their first three-game losing streak of the season after the visiting Bulldogs defeated them three times this past weekend in Hickory. LR lost 9-1 and 5-3 during Saturday’s doubleheader before Wingate won Sunday’s contest by an 8-5 score.

The Bears were held to three hits in Saturday’s opener, with Tyler McPeak hitting a solo homer and Blake Bean and Wade Cuda also recording one hit apiece. In Game 2, LR got two hits including another solo shot from McPeak, two hits from Bryce Stober and one hit each from Bean, Mason Maxwell, Zach Evans and Cole Stanford.

During Sunday’s game, Wingate outhit the Bears 15-8. McPeak again had two hits including a solo homer for LR, which also got two hits from Stanford and one hit apiece from Bean, Maxwell, Evans and Cole Laskowski.

McPeak, a graduate student from nearby Denver, collected SAC Varsity Gems player of the week honors on Tuesday after registering multiple hits in four of five games last week. He batted .600 with three homers, a triple, a double and five runs scored, driving in 11 runs with a slugging percentage of 1.400, an on-base percentage of .632 and 21 total bases.

Wingate (18-9, 8-3 SAC) hosted nonconference Lander on Tuesday before playing home games against Catawba on Friday (single game starting at 6 p.m.) and Saturday (doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m.), visiting nonconference Erskine next Tuesday at 2 p.m. and hosting nonconference Francis Marion next Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The Bears (22-8, 6-3) host a single game against Mars Hill on Friday at 5 p.m. before playing the Lions twice on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. Then LR steps out of conference play for a road game against Limestone next Tuesday at 6 p.m.