WINGATE — The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team snapped a six-game losing streak in thrilling fashion on the road Wednesday, defeating Wingate 108-105 in double overtime. The Bears trailed 34-32 at the half before outscoring the Bulldogs 49-47 in the second half, while the score was tied at 95-all after the first OT.

TJ Nesmith led the Bears (9-13, 4-10 South Atlantic Conference) with 29 points, making 10 of 17 shots from the field and 9 of 10 free throw attempts. He also had 12 rebounds.

Jalen Johnson added 24 points and three steals for LR, which also received 18 points and five rebounds from Cooper Fowler, who made 7 of 9 shots from the field and 4 of 6 shots from 3-point range. Malik LeGania chipped in 10 points and five boards, while Hamilton Campbell finished with nine points and five assists.

The Bears will look for their second straight victory when they visit Tusculum on Saturday at 4 p.m., while Wingate (14-9, 9-5) travels to UVA Wise at the same time.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Caldwell Community College 79, Spartanburg Methodist 70: The Cobras earned a nine-point road win over the Pioneers on Wednesday in Spartanburg, South Carolina. RJ Black and Toyaz Solomon led Caldwell with 14 points apiece, while Jalen Miller scored 12, Pharrell Boyogueno had 11, Brandon Morgan recorded 10 and Caleb Miller finished with nine.

Caldwell (19-2, 7-0 Region 10 Division I) hosts Denmark Tech on Saturday at 2 p.m., while Spartanburg Methodist (16-8, 4-3) visits Richard Bland Community College at 3 p.m. the same day.

Louisburg 78, Catawba Valley Community College 75: The Hurricanes knocked off the Red Hawks on the road Wednesday in Hickory. Despite the loss, CVCC got 15 points, six assists and four steals from Javen Chandler and 15 points and six rebounds from Braden Graham.

The Red Hawks (16-8, 11-6 Region 10) also received 11 points and five boards from Evan Presnell and 10 points apiece from Tyjae Haynes and Nasir Gibbs, with Haynes also pulling down eight rebounds and Gibbs grabbing four boards. CVCC hosts Southwest Virginia on Saturday at 3 p.m., while Louisburg (15-9, 12-5) visits Wake Tech at the same time.

SOFTBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne sweeps doubleheader at King: The Bears are now 4-0 on the season following two road victories over King on Wednesday in Bristol, Tennessee. LR earned a 2-0 win in Game 1 before tallying an 8-1 victory in Game 2.

Pitcher Lauren Rakes (2-0) allowed just one hit for LR in a complete-game effort in the opener, striking out seven, walking four and hitting a batter. The Bears scored both of their runs in the second inning, the first on a solo home run from Cassidy Wall and the second on a double from Lora Beth Wood that scored Faith Carrigan.

In Game 2, the Bears pounded out 16 hits — 10 more than they totaled in Game 1 — receiving three hits from Julia Mardigian, two hits including a two-run homer from Katelyn Rackard and two hits apiece from Talon LaClair, Wall and Carrigan. Morgan Beeler (1-0) tossed all seven innings for LR, allowing an unearned run on four hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.

The Bears host the Bear Bash this weekend, beginning with games against West Chester and Davis & Elkins on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively, and continuing with games against Davis & Elkins and Bluefield State on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., respectively. King (0-2) also has two games scheduled on both Saturday and Sunday as part of a tournament at North Georgia.

BASEBALL

No. 16 Lenoir-Rhyne 2, Coker 1: Hickory Christian Academy alumnus Andy Cook made his first collegiate start in the 16th-ranked Bears’ one-run home win over the Cobras on Tuesday in Hickory, earning the win thanks to five innings of two-hit ball during which he allowed an unearned run with four strikeouts and three walks. Scott Meitzler, Gavin Marley, Caleb Cockerham and Braden Houston each pitched an inning in relief, with Houston notching his first save.

After Coker (0-4) scored its only run on a passed ball in the top of the fifth inning, LR (3-2) responded with two runs in the bottom half. A solo homer from Cole Stanford tied the contest, while a single from Blake Bean scored Tyler McPeak with the go-ahead run.

LR begins a four-game weekend series with ninth-ranked Illinois Springfield on Friday at 3 p.m. in Hickory. The series continues with a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. before the teams play a single game on Sunday at noon.

Coker hosted Barton on Wednesday before beginning a three-game road series at Southern Wesleyan with a doubleheader on Friday at 2 p.m.

CVCC defeats Spartanburg Methodist twice: The Red Hawks notched a pair of 6-5 road victories over the Pioneers on Wednesday in Spartanburg, South Carolina, with the first win coming in an eight-inning contest and the second coming in a seven-inning affair. Kobie Cushing earned the win for CVCC in the opener thanks to two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief during which he struck out two and walked three, while the winning pitcher in Game 2 was Matthew Hall following two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief with three strikeouts and no walks.

Jack Stevens had two hits for CVCC (2-0) in Game 1 and Carter Starnes, Tate Abbott and Elec Yount added one each, while the Red Hawks received one hit apiece from Stevens, Jake Gorman, John Dippold and Isaiah Martin in the second contest. CVCC hosts Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute on Friday at 4 p.m. before traveling to the Cobras on Saturday at 4 p.m. and hosting them again on Sunday at 1 p.m.

As for Spartanburg Methodist (4-3), it hosts a doubleheader against Cleveland Community College on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. before concluding the three-game series on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Gaston College 12, Caldwell Community College 2: The Rhinos defeated the Cobras in seven innings on the road Wednesday, improving to 6-1 while dropping Caldwell to 2-1. Hayden Setzer hit solo homers in the second and seventh innings to account for Caldwell’s only runs.

Gaston hosts a doubleheader against Combine Academy (Lincolnton) on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. before the teams play a single game on Sunday at 1 p.m., while Caldwell visits CVCC on Friday at 4 p.m. before hosting the Red Hawks on Saturday at 4 p.m. and visiting them again on Sunday at 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Wingate 92, Lenoir-Rhyne 64: The Bulldogs took down the Bears at home Wednesday in Wingate, handing LR its third consecutive loss. Wingate moved to 17-6 overall and 10-4 in the South Atlantic Conference, while LR dropped to 18-5 and 8-5.

LR’s leading scorer was Brandi Hudson with 19 points, and she also had three steals. Emily Harman added 13 points, while Blaikley Crooks finished with 10 points and four steals, Azariah Fields had eight points and five assists and Hannah Stull scored eight points.

Wingate is at UVA Wise on Saturday at 2 p.m., while LR travels to Tusculum at the same time.