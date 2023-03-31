GAFFNEY, S.C. — The Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team notched a 14-7 road win over nonconference Limestone on Tuesday, scoring 12 of its runs over the final three innings to break a 2-all tie and pull away from the Saints. The Bears outhit Limestone 16-7 behind three hits apiece from Cole Laskowski, Wade Cuda and Bryce Stober, two hits each from Sal Carricato, Cole Stanford and Mason Maxwell and one hit from Zach Evans.

Michael Allen (2-0) was the winning pitcher thanks to a scoreless inning of relief during which he gave up one hit with one strikeout, no walks and a hit batsman. Joey Cobb started and lasted four innings for LR (26-8), while Andy Cook, Gavin Marley, Cole Bramhall and Caleb Cockerham were the other pitchers used by the Bears.

LR visits South Atlantic Conference opponent UVA Wise on Saturday at 4 p.m. before facing the Cavaliers twice on Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. The Bears will then host top-ranked North Greenville on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

BASEBALL

Caldwell Community College sweeps doubleheader against Montreat JV: The Cobras won both games of a road doubleheader against Montreat’s JV team on Wednesday in Montreat, emerging victorious by final scores of 8-2 and 11-8. Caldwell is now 24-2 and has won 20 straight games, while Montreat is 10-7.

In Game 1, Caldwell’s Hayden Setzer had two hits including a home run to go with two hits apiece from Breon Ishmael and Bo Davidson, while Cody Smart was the winning pitcher following six innings of two-run, three-hit ball with 19 strikeouts and three walks. The Cobras added 13 hits in Game 2, led by three hits apiece from Josh Nichols and Evan Johnson and two hits each from Cameron Pyle and Koby McCall.

Max Mull earned the win in the second contest, tossing three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief with two strikeouts and no walks. Steven Smith picked up the save by striking out two and working around a walk in the seventh.

The Cobras visit Surry Community College on Saturday at 3 p.m. before hosting a twin bill against Surry on Sunday starting at 1 p.m.

Catawba Valley Community College wins Tuesday, drops Wednesday’s game: The Red Hawks won an 18-14 road shootout against USC Lancaster on Tuesday in Lancaster, South Carolina, before falling 14-6 against Lenoir-Rhyne’s JV team on the road Wednesday in Hickory. During the win over USC Lancaster, CVCC pounded out 19 hits as a team behind three hits apiece from Eli Harpalani and Matt Beisecker, two hits each from Samuel Stowe, Cole Drewery, John Nick Hannah, Tanner Martin and Bryson Chandler — the latter of whom hit a homer — and one hit apiece from Aiden Wilson, Isaiah Martin and Aiden Cannaday.

Logan Murphy (1-0) was the winning pitcher for CVCC on Tuesday. He tossed two innings of two-run (one earned), two-hit ball with four strikeouts and two walks.

The Red Hawks (18-16, 12-4 in Region 10 play) travel to Wake Tech on Saturday for a doubleheader that will begin at 1 p.m. before the teams finish the three-game series with a noon game on Sunday. CVCC also has an exhibition game scheduled against the Hickory Crawdads on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at L.P. Frans Stadium.

SOFTBALL

CVCC wins twice at Cleveland Community College: The Red Hawks won 8-0 and 15-3 during Wednesday’s road doubleheader against the Yetis in Shelby, getting two hits from Annie Andrews in Game 1 to go with one hit apiece from Jessica Cannon, Camryn Bryant, Chesney Stikeleather, Emma Kuproski and Abby Teague before tallying 20 hits as a team in Game 2. Cannon, Kuproski, Grace Andrews and Kiana Mullner each had three hits in the second contest, while Bryant and Stikeleather finished with two hits apiece and Annie Andrews, Teague, Brianna Broome and Mayson Lail each registered one hit.

The winning pitcher in Game 1 was Lail (8-0), who allowed one hit in a complete-game effort while striking out six and issuing two walks. Meanwhile, Jillian Jones (7-2) was the Game 2 winner thanks to seven innings of three-run (one earned), six-hit ball with seven strikeouts and three walks.

The Red Hawks (24-6, 11-3 in Region 10) host a doubleheader against Fayetteville Tech today beginning at 4 p.m., while the Yetis (12-16, 10-8) have a home doubleheader against Fayetteville Tech scheduled for Saturday starting at 1 p.m. before hosting a twin bill against Pitt Community College on Sunday beginning at 1 p.m.

No. 22 Lenoir-Rhyne splits twin bill with Catawba: Following a 9-0, five-inning victory over the Indians in Game 1 of Wednesday’s home doubleheader in Hickory, the 22nd-ranked Bears dropped Game 2 by a 7-5 final. LR is now 27-7 overall and 9-5 in SAC play entering Saturday’s home doubleheader against UVA Wise, which begins at 2 p.m., while Catawba (17-13, 5-7 SAC) hosts a twin bill against Emory & Henry on Sunday starting at 2 p.m.

LR finished with 12 hits as a team in Game 1 of Wednesday’s twin bill, with Katelyn Rackard recording two hits including a solo homer to go with two hits each from Cassidy Wall and Anna Blume, a three-run homer from Julia Mardigian, a solo shot from Talon LaClair and one hit apiece from Lora Beth Wood, Gianna Tamburello, Adda Prescott and Kaylan Brown. The winning pitcher was Morgan Beeler (15-3), who surrendered no runs on three hits with six strikeouts and no walks in a complete-game effort.

In Game 2, the Bears received two hits apiece from Rackard and Lauren Rakes, a two-run homer from LaClair, a solo blast from Mardigian and one hit each from Wall, Blume, Alycea Gilliam and Lauren Jackson.

MEN’S TENNIS

Lenoir-Rhyne 6, Coker 1: The Bears knocked off the Cobras on the road Wednesday in Hartsville, South Carolina, getting singles victories from Zachary Cox (4-6, 7-5, 6-0 over Thibaut Decaluwe), Patrik Alvestrand (2-6, 6-3, 10-6 over Andy Huynh), Rufus Plane (6-4, 6-0 over Tom Lamers), Mauricio Hernandez (6-1, 6-3 over Torben Brinkmann) and Mattias Selde (8-2 over Bernardo Peralta) and doubles wins from the teams of Cox and Vadym Rogynskyi (6-3 over Decaluwe and Samuel Winter) and Hernandez and Plane (6-2 over Huynh and Lamers). LR (6-11, 4-3 SAC) hosts Tusculum today at 2 p.m., while Coker (3-10, 2-6) visits Catawba on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Lenoir-Rhyne 5, Coker 2: The Bears defeated the Cobras on the road Wednesday in Hartsville, South Carolina. Singles victors for LR were Evgeniya Pugina (7-6, 6-4 over Jessica Binzari), Alicia Wahlberg (1-6, 6-2, 6-2 over Tamara Macias), Lucy Whelan (6-1, 6-1 over Angelina Krieg), Natalie Lutz (6-2, 7-5 over Claire Nance) and Sandy Mitsou (6-3, 6-2 over Sydnee Foster), while the Bears’ lone doubles win came from the team of Pugina and Mitsou (6-3 over Macias and Foster).

LR (8-8, 4-3 SAC) hosts Tusculum today at 2 p.m., while Coker (4-11, 3-6) travels to Catawba on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

No. 8 Wingate 16, No. 4 Lenoir-Rhyne 10: The eighth-ranked Bulldogs snapped the fourth-ranked Bears’ six-game winning streak with a road win on Wednesday in Hickory. Despite the loss, LR received three goals from Tommy Aguilar, two goals apiece from Myles Moffat and Toron Eccleston, one goal each from Will Canata, Bryce Reece and Jarrett Huff and one assist apiece from Colten McCracken and Evan Voss.

Wingate (9-1, 6-0 SAC) hosts Anderson on April 8 at noon, while the Bears (8-2, 3-1) visit Lincoln Memorial on Saturday at 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

No. 10 Wingate 18, Lenoir-Rhyne 5: The 10th-ranked Bulldogs were too much for the host Bears on Wednesday in Hickory, overcoming a 3-2 deficit after the opening quarter to defeat their SAC foes. Nevertheless, Jolan Morey had two goals for LR and Chloe Christensen, Alexa Burghardt and Rylie McGhan finished with one goal apiece, with Kaitlyn Cavanaugh and Hannah Shuren each supplying an assist.

Wingate (10-2, 6-0 SAC) hosts UVA Wise on Saturday at 1 p.m., while LR (4-7, 3-2) travels to Lincoln Memorial at the same time.

MEN’S GOLF

Lenoir-Rhyne finishes 11th at Tennessee River Rumble: The Bears came in 11th out of 20 teams during the Tennessee River Rumble on Monday and Tuesday at WindRiver Golf Club in Lenoir City, Tennessee, posting a three-round team score of 880 (16-over-par). Individually, LR received 2-over 218s from Sam Mace (75, 71, 72) and Sean Finan (74, 74, 70), 223s from Jack Alward (76, 70, 77) and Holt Allison (73, 77, 73) and a 233 from Liam Waldron (80, 76, 75).

LR will host the SAC championship April 16-18 at Lake Hickory Country Club, with play beginning at 9 a.m. all three days.

WOMEN’S GOLF

Lenoir-Rhyne ties for 11th during Lander Bearcat Invitational: The Bears tied for 11th out of 20 teams during the Lander Bearcat Invitational on Monday and Tuesday at Greenwood Country Club in Greenwood, South Carolina. LR posted a three-round team score of 942 (78-over-par) behind an 11-over 227 from Beatriz Espelosin (78, 74, 75), a 229 from Marta Escudero (75, 78, 76), a 239 from Marta Cervero (78, 81, 80), a 249 from Katie Sibley (83, 82, 84) and a 253 from Patricia Asensio (89, 81, 83).

The Bears will take part in the SAC championship Sunday through Tuesday at Cobbs Glen Country Club in Anderson, South Carolina. Play is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. all three days.