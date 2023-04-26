The 18th-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne softball team will host the opening weekend of the South Atlantic Conference tournament this Thursday through Saturday. The No. 2 seed in the conference after posting an overall record of 34-10 and a SAC mark of 16-8 during the regular season, the Bears will welcome third-seeded Lincoln Memorial, sixth-seeded Catawba and seventh-seeded Limestone to Hickory for a double-elimination event.

Lincoln Memorial and Catawba face off at 1 p.m. on Thursday, followed by LR vs. Limestone at 3:30 p.m. The winners of those games will do battle on Friday at noon, while the losing teams will compete in an elimination game at 2:30 p.m. followed by another elimination game at 5 p.m. Saturday’s slate will see the remaining two teams face off at noon, with another game to be played at 2:30 p.m. if necessary.

Top-seeded Wingate will also host a double-elimination tournament this Thursday through Saturday, with fourth-seeded Newberry, fifth-seeded Carson-Newman and eighth-seeded Anderson joining the Bulldogs. The winner of that tournament will face the winner of the tournament at LR in the best-of-three SAC championship series May 3-4 at the highest remaining seed.

The Bears split a home doubleheader with Carson-Newman in Sunday’s regular-season finale. Following a 4-2 win in Game 1, LR suffered a 6-5 loss in Game 2 as the Eagles moved to 28-14 overall and 13-11 in SAC contests.

In the opening game of Sunday’s twin bill, LR received a two-run home run from Cassidy Wall to go with one hit apiece from Julia Mardigian, Talon LaClair, Anna Blume and Kaylan Brown. Morgan Beeler (20-3) was the winning pitcher following seven innings of two-run, four-hit ball with six strikeouts, no walks and a hit batter.

In Game 2, the Bears got three hits including a solo homer from Lauren Rakes, three hits from Brown, two hits apiece from Wall, LaClair and Lauren Jackson and one hit each from Mardigian and Lora Beth Wood.

LaClair, who hit for the cycle and set a new program record with 10 RBIs in a game earlier in the week, was named the SAC Varsity Gems Softball Player of the Week for games played last week. Meanwhile, Beeler was named the SAC Varsity Gems Softball Pitcher of the Week.

SOFTBALL

Caldwell Community College moves up to No. 1 in the country: The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute softball team made program history on Monday when it moved up to No. 1 in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III rankings. The Cobras are currently 24-16 after sweeping top-10 opponents Surry Community College and Patrick & Henry Community College over the weekend.

Caldwell travels to Paul D. Camp on Friday for a doubleheader that will begin at 2 p.m., while the Cobras’ regular-season finale will be a road twin bill at Patrick & Henry on Saturday starting at 1 p.m.

BASEBALL

Caldwell Community College remains No. 1 in rankings: The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute baseball team was No. 1 in the NJCAA Division III rankings for the fourth week in a row on Monday. After defeating Catawba Valley Community College and Ferrum College’s JV team last week, the Cobras are currently 33-3.

Caldwell hosts Spartanburg Methodist today at 3 p.m. before hosting a doubleheader against Virginia Peninsula Community College on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. and playing a single home game against Virginia Peninsula on Sunday at noon.

No. 20 Lenoir-Rhyne knocks off Belmont Abbey in regular-season finale: The 20th-ranked Bears bounced back from three losses to 16th-ranked Newberry at home this past weekend — they fell 9-3 on Friday before losing 10-7 and 4-1 during Saturday’s doubleheader in Hickory — defeating nonconference Belmont Abbey 11-6 in Monday’s regular-season finale in Belmont. After finishing the season at 36-14 overall and 15-9 in SAC play, fifth-seeded LR will face fourth-seeded Carson-Newman in the opening round of the league tournament on Thursday at 3 p.m. at Newberry College.

Top-seeded Newberry takes on eighth-seeded Tusculum on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., while the winners of Thursday’s games will face off at 11 a.m. on Friday and the losing teams will compete in an elimination game at 2:45 p.m. before another elimination game takes place at 6:30 p.m. Action continues on Saturday, with the first game scheduled to begin at noon and the second contest (if necessary) set for a 3 p.m. first pitch.

The winner of the double-elimination event at Newberry will take on the winner of a double-elimination event at Wingate in the best-of-three SAC championship series May 7-8 at Smokies Stadium in Kodan, Tennessee. Second-seeded Wingate will be joined in its tournament by third-seeded Catawba, sixth-seeded Lincoln Memorial and seventh-seeded Anderson.

During Monday’s regular-season finale against Belmont Abbey, LR’s Tyler McPeak hit his 18th homer of the season to break the program record for single-season home runs, previously set by Evan Taylor in 2010. McPeak’s two-run blast came in the top of the second inning, and he also had two other hits and two additional RBIs.

Zach Evans also had three hits against Belmont Abbey, with Cole Laskowski and Sal Carricato adding two hits apiece and Blake Bean and Wade Cuda each recording one hit. Eleven different pitchers were used by the Bears, with Chipper McGinnis (1-0) earning his first win since 2020 thanks to an inning of scoreless, one-hit relief during which he struck out the side.

LR had nine hits in the first game against Newberry, with McPeak and Carricato each hitting solo shots. McPeak had three hits overall, while Carricato, Laskowski, Bean, Cuda, Bryce Stober and Mason Maxwell finished with one hit apiece.

During Saturday’s doubleheader, the Bears had 10 hits in Game 1 and seven in Game 2. Their 10-hit attack in the opener included two hits from McPeak — one a three-run homer — while Evans, Laskowski and Bean had two hits apiece and Cuda and Stober each finished with one hit.

In Game 2 of Saturday’s twin bill, LR received three hits from Bean and one hit apiece from McPeak, Carricato, Cuda and Stober.

MEN’S LACROSSE

No. 6 Lenoir-Rhyne 13, Coker 1: The sixth-ranked Bears capped the regular season with a road victory over the Cobras on Saturday in Hartsville, South Carolina. Toron Eccleston had three goals and two assists, with Evan Voss notching two goals and one assist, Will Canata tallying one goal and two assists, Myles Moffat registering one goal and one assist and Kyle Hatcher, Bryce Reece, Kolson Huff, Landon Parker, Riley Seay and Tommy Aguilar each scoring one goal. Colten McCracken, Patrick Shoemaker and Jarrett Huff added one assist apiece, with goalie Rob Pensabene making nine saves.

Second-seeded LR (13-2, 8-1 SAC) will face either Newberry or Lincoln Memorial in the semifinals of the league tournament on Friday at 1:30 p.m. at the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews, with the winner advancing to Sunday’s SAC title game at the same location. Sunday’s contest is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne’s Harman named SAC scholar-athlete of the year: Bears junior guard Emily Harman was announced on Monday as the 2022-23 SAC Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year. The award is presented annually to one student-athlete in each of the conference’s championship sports and is voted on by the SAC’s Faculty Athletic Representatives Committee, with the winners being selected based on their achievements in academics, athletics, service and leadership.

Harman has been a member of LR’s women’s basketball program for three years and currently has a 3.7 GPA while studying sports management and human services. She was named to the LR Dean’s List as a freshman, sophomore and junior and was named to the President’s List during her sophomore year. Harman also appeared on the SAC Commissioner’s Honor Roll as a freshman and sophomore, and she is a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and the National Society of Leadership and Success.

Harman is a four-time winner of the SAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week award, and this past season she became the 24th player in program history to score 1,000 career points while earning a spot on the All-SAC Second Team. The Bears started 14-0 during the 2022-23 season and ascended to a No. 3 national ranking, eventually winning the third SAC tournament title in program history behind Harman, who was chosen as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

A native of Chesapeake, Virginia, Harman volunteered 10 hours of community service during each of her first two years at LR. She also worked an additional six hours of community service cleaning the gymnasium and providing leadership at the annual 828 Day hosted by LR.

TRACK AND FIELD

Lenoir-Rhyne’s Jones, Kone receive SAC weekly awards: Two track and field athletes for the Bears were honored as weekly award winners on Tuesday, with sophomore sprinter Melody Jones receiving the SAC Varsity Gems Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week award and junior jumper Holly Kone picking up SAC Varsity Gems Women’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week honors. Both excelled during Friday’s LR Bears Invitational in Hickory.

Jones posted an NCAA provisional time and took home second place in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.68 seconds, while Kone posted the top triple jump mark in the conference this season with a leap of 12.10 meters that was good for first place and an NCAA provisional mark.

Kone was one of 11 individual winners for LR during Friday’s home meet, with other first-place finishes coming from Orlando Descartes in the men’s javelin throw (52.02 meters), Jacob Wadsworth in the men’s long jump (7.27 meters), Mike Karicher in the men’s pole vault (4.35 meters), Dario Matau in the men’s 100-meter dash (10.25 seconds), Trent Davis II in the men’s 200-meter dash (20.71 seconds), Lucas Besong in the men’s 400-meter dash (47.49 seconds), Olivia Overholt in the women’s 800-meter race (2:18.72), Marcus Crumpler in the men’s 400-meter hurdles (53.81 seconds), Lewis Budgen in the men’s 1,500-meter race (4:02.08) and Elizabeth Kessler in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase (11:46.04).

The next meet for the Bears will be the Appalachian State Invitational, which begins on Saturday at 10 a.m. in Boone.