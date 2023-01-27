COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Lenoir-Rhyne men’s lacrosse picked to win SAC title

The South Atlantic Conference released its preseason coaches’ poll for men’s lacrosse this week, with Lenoir-Rhyne finishing first with 79 points and seven first-place votes. Limestone came in second with 72 points and two first-place votes, while Wingate rounded out the top three with 68 points and one first-place vote.

Finishing fourth through 10th in the men’s lacrosse poll were Newberry with 56 points, Anderson (South Carolina) with 47, Catawba with 36, Tusculum with 35, Coker with 24, Lincoln Memorial with 18 and Mars Hill with 15.

Preseason All-SAC first team selections for Lenoir-Rhyne included Myles Moffat, Toron Eccleston, Victor Powell and Colten McCracken, while second team selections for the Bears were Tommy Aguilar, Nate Ashley and John Paulus and third team selections were Joe Venazio and Bryce Reece.

The SAC also released its preseason coaches’ polls for baseball, softball and women’s lacrosse this week, with Lenoir-Rhyne being picked to finish second in baseball and third in both softball and women’s lacrosse. The Bears totaled 125 points in baseball to finish behind first-place Wingate (144 points, 12 first-place votes), while they totaled 124 points and three first-place votes in softball to finish behind first-place Anderson (139 points, seven first-place votes) and second-place Lincoln Memorial (125 points, three first-place votes). In women’s lacrosse, third-place Lenoir-Rhyne (74 points) finished behind first-place Wingate (100 points, 10 first-place votes) and second-place Limestone (90 points, one first-place vote).

Preseason All-SAC first team selections for the Bears included baseball players Wade Cuda, Joshua Lanham and Andrew Patrick, softball players Cassidy Wall, Julia Mardigian and Lauren Rakes and women’s lacrosse players Suzy Smith, Jolan Morey and Isabelle Dunnam. Second team selections were baseball players David Bell and Cole Laskowski, softball player Morgan Beeler and women’s lacrosse player Teanna Sieben, while third team selections included Bryce Stober (baseball) and Talon LaClair (softball).

Lenoir-Rhyne track

and field teams earn

No. 1 rankingsThe Lenoir-Rhyne men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams were both named No. 1 in the Southeast Region this week according to the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. The unprecedented feat came following the Bears’ performance during the Finn Pincus Invitational last Friday and Saturday in Salem, Virginia.

The following Bears won events during the Finn Pincus Invitational: Melody Jones (8.65 seconds in women’s 60-meter hurdles, 5.59 meters in women’s long jump), Dario Matau (6.80 seconds in men’s 60 meters), Alexis Brown (7.50 seconds in women’s 60 meters), Clarence McGill (8.40 seconds in men’s 60-meter hurdles), Marcus Crumpler (50.26 seconds in men’s 400 meters), Orlando Descartes (2.03 meters in men’s high jump) and Jacob Wadsworth (7.10 meters in men’s long jump).

Lenoir-Rhyne returns to action in the South Carolina Invitational today and Saturday in Columbia, South Carolina. The competition begins at 3 p.m. today and 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Lenoir-Rhyne swim squads fall in final regular-season meets

The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s and women’s swim teams lost their final regular-season tune-ups before the SAC championship meet Feb. 8-11 in Charlotte. The men suffered a 138-117 loss at the hands of Roanoke last Saturday in Pembroke to fall to 5-4 on the season, while the women lost to both UNC Pembroke (184-78) and Roanoke (161-95) to drop to 6-4.

Despite coming up short in the team standings, Lenoir-Rhyne did earn victories in the men’s 200-yard medley relay (Nathan McCormick, Micah McRea, Renato Herran and Chris Glebus posted a time of 1:36.41), the men’s 200-yard freestyle (McRea posted a time of 1:43.86), the men’s 100-yard backstroke (Chris Forsey posted a time of 54.99 seconds), the women’s 200-yard butterfly (Ella Penny posted a time of 2:15.05), the men’s 200-yard butterfly (Herran posted a time of 1:58.44), the men’s 50-yard freestyle (McRea posted a time of 21.66 seconds), the men’s 200-yard backstroke (Herran posted a time of 1:55.87) and the men’s 200-yard freestyle relay (Herran, McCormick, McRea and Glebus posted a time of 1:27.18).

CVCC men’s basketball knocks off Guilford Tech

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team defeated visiting Guilford Tech 83-80 on Wednesday in Hickory. Nasir Gibbs scored 16 points for the Red Hawks off the bench, while reigning National Junior College Athletic Association Division II player of the week Shad Thomas and Braden Graham each finished with 15 and Tyjae Haynes added 11.

The Red Hawks (13-6, 8-4 in Region 10) trailed 45-44 at halftime before winning Wednesday’s contest. Their next game will be at Lenoir Community College on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Kinston.

CVCC women’s basketball cruises past Fayetteville Tech

The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team took down visiting Fayetteville Tech by a 72-48 final on Wednesday in Hickory. The Red Hawks’ leading scorer was Keziah Soogrim with 21 points, while Rylie Hogg and Nijah Cunningham scored 14 apiece and Angelina Bobbitt added 11.

CVCC (5-6, 3-3 in Region 10) hosts Bryant & Stratton College (Virginia) on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Caldwell men’s basketball edges Spartanburg Methodist

The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball team overcame an 11-point halftime deficit to defeat visiting Spartanburg Methodist 56-54 on Wednesday in Hudson. Toyaz Solomon led the Cobras with 21 points, while Pharrell Boyogueno and Brandon Morgan each scored seven.

Caldwell (16-2, 4-0 in Region 10 Division I) hosts Richard Bland College tonight at 6 p.m.