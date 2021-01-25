COLLEGE ROUNDUP: L-R men earn road victory at Coker

The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team won for the fifth time in its last six contests Saturday on the road, topping Coker 75-64 in Hartsville, South Carolina. The game was held at the Cobras’ DeLoach Center.

R.J. Gunn finished with 23 points and eight rebounds for L-R (7-2, 7-2 South Atlantic Conference), which also received 17 points from Darius Simmons. Davion Bradford notched nine points and seven boards, while Mason Hawks had eight points and four assists.

Coker (4-5, 4-5) was led by Malcolm Kennedy’s 22-point effort, with Anthony Thomas chipping in eight points and four rebounds. The Cobras fell behind 8-0 to begin the game, which marked their third straight loss and the Bears’ third consecutive victory.

L-R shot 53.6% (15 of 28) in the first half and 48.2% (27 of 56) for the game. The Bears outrebounded Coker 30-29 and had four more steals (6 to 2) while turning the ball over 12 times as compared to 19 turnovers for the hosts.

L-R hosts Tusculum next Saturday at 4:30 p.m., while the Cobras entertain Wingate on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

