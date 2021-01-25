COLLEGE ROUNDUP: L-R men earn road victory at Coker

The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team won for the fifth time in its last six contests Saturday on the road, topping Coker 75-64 in Hartsville, South Carolina. The game was held at the Cobras’ DeLoach Center.
R.J. Gunn finished with 23 points and eight rebounds for L-R (7-2, 7-2 South Atlantic Conference), which also received 17 points from Darius Simmons. Davion Bradford notched nine points and seven boards, while Mason Hawks had eight points and four assists.
Coker (4-5, 4-5) was led by Malcolm Kennedy’s 22-point effort, with Anthony Thomas chipping in eight points and four rebounds. The Cobras fell behind 8-0 to begin the game, which marked their third straight loss and the Bears’ third consecutive victory.
L-R shot 53.6% (15 of 28) in the first half and 48.2% (27 of 56) for the game. The Bears outrebounded Coker 30-29 and had four more steals (6 to 2) while turning the ball over 12 times as compared to 19 turnovers for the hosts.
L-R hosts Tusculum next Saturday at 4:30 p.m., while the Cobras entertain Wingate on Wednesday at 8 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Caldwell Community College 99, Denmark Tech 87
The Cobras led 49-42 at the half before also outscoring the Panthers in the second half to win by double digits on Saturday in Hudson. Caldwell improved to 1-0 both overall and in Region 10 play, while Denmark Tech fell to 0-2 overall and 0-1 in the Region 10.
Caldwell’s Demitri Dixon led all scorers with 29 points, while Micah Jones had 17 and Jalen Crowder scored 14. Amarie Thomas chipped in nine points for the Cobras to go with eight from Amarie Elijah-Kirby.
The Panthers were paced by 19 points apiece from Josiah Agney and Jaden Young, with Erick Bennett and Luther Reid each adding 11. Denmark Tech hosts Central Carolina on Thursday at 6 p.m., while Caldwell entertains Davidson-Davie Community College tonight at 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Caldwell Community College beats Montreat JV, South Carolina Faith A&M
The Cobras earned home victories on both Friday and Saturday, winning 77-42 over the Montreat JV team in their season opener before knocking off South Carolina Faith A&M 71-55 in their second contest of the year. Caldwell got a game-high 16 points from Amaja Mack against Montreat, with Kaitlyn Brock adding 15 and Paola Martinez-Zeno finishing with 11.
Against South Carolina Faith A&M, the Cobras (2-0) received 15 points from Martinez-Zeno and 12 from Nikya Lynch. Brock and Mack chipped in 11 points apiece, while Pasiko Hvichiani had 10.
Caldwell visits Louisburg next Saturday at 6 p.m.