LENOIR — The Catawba Valley Community College softball team earned a doubleheader sweep on the road Wednesday against rival Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute at Lenoir Optimist Park.

The Red Hawks are now 6-2 on the season, while Caldwell is 4-4.

Game 1: Catawba Valley 10, Caldwell 0 (five innings) — The Red Hawks recorded 11 hits for the third consecutive contest, including three off the bat of shortstop Jessica Cannon, to earn the five-inning run-rule victory.

Alyssa Kropski and Grace Andrews added two hits each for Catawba Valley in the win. Cannon, Kropski and Chesney Stikeleather all drove in a team-high two runs each for CVCC.

On the mound, Red Hawk pitcher Jillian Jones improved to 2-1 on the season. She allowed five hits and struck out four Cobras in her complete-game shutout.

Game 2: Catawba Valley 3, Caldwell 0 — Freshman Mayson Lail recorded her second straight no-hitter, leading the Red Hawks in a three-run shutout against the Cobras in Game 2 of the set.

Lail allowed just four walks and struck out a career-high 13 batters in her no-hit gem.

Offensively, Red Hawk shortstop Jessica Cannon and third baseman Chesney Stikeleather recorded a team-best two hits each.

Stikeleather drove in two runs, and Cannon scored on a passed ball for the third Red Hawk run.

The Catawba Valley Community College softball team returns to action on Monday for a road contest at Columbia College. The doubleheader between the Red Hawks and Koalas is set for 1 p.m. in Columbia, South Carolina.

The Cobras host two games against Ohio’s Morton Junior College on Sunday beginning at 11 a.m.

BASEBALL

CVCC 7, Montreat JV 2: The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team earned a midweek victory against the visiting Montreat JV team on Wednesday afternoon at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds.

The Red Hawks tallied nine hits in the contest, including three off the bat of leadoff hitter Fabian Walker, to improve to 3-2 on the season. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are now 0-1.

Catawba Valley took command early in Wednesday’s contest, scoring four runs in the first inning and two in the second inning. Jack Stevens and Carter Starnes led the early charge for CVCC a pair of first-inning doubles.

Stevens’ double brought home Walker for the first run of the game, while Starnes’ double scored both Connor Bradley and Stevens. Starnes also scored on the same play by rounding the bases after a Cavalier error.

The Red Hawks added two more runs in the second inning — one on a groundout by Bradley that allowed Wilson to score from third — and Stevens added his second RBI of the game on a sacrifice fly to right field, which brought home Walker.

Walker’s RBI single in the sixth inning made it a 7-1 Red Hawk lead.

The Cavaliers managed to get a run back in the seventh inning on an RBI groundout by Caleb Absher, but they could get no closer in the contest.

Red Hawk starting pitcher Brent Byler earned his first win of the season. Byler allowed three hits and one run in two innings of work.

A total of nine Catawba Valley pitchers saw action in the contest, including Luis Martinez Jr., Alex Rodriguez, Caleb Avery, Aiden Cannady, Luke Ostend, Ethan Levy, Carlos Reynoso, Carter Lindsay and Samuel Carpenter. Combined they allowed eight hits, two runs, six walks and struck out seven batters.

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team returns to action this weekend for a round-robin event at Gaston College. The Red Hawks take on Gaston College at 2 p.m. today before competing against USC Sumter on Saturday at 4 p.m.

On Sunday, the Red Hawks once again face USC Sumter at noon before finishing the event with a game against Gaston College at 3:30 p.m. All games will take place at Sims Legion Park in Gastonia.

Montreat returns to action on Monday when it visits Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute for a doubleheader that will begin at 3 p.m.

Lenoir-Rhyne 5, Catawba 3: The Bears scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning to overcome a 3-2 deficit on their way to a two-run road win over the Indians on Wednesday in Salisbury. RBI doubles from Mason Maxwell and Tyler McPeak and an RBI single from Bryce Stober accounted for LR’s eighth-inning runs.

The Bears (7-3) outhit Catawba (4-3) 8-5 in the contest, which also saw LR’s Blake Bean hit solo home runs in the first and third innings before a three-run blast from the Indians’ Drew Robertson gave them the lead in the bottom of the fourth. Andy Cook started and pitched four innings for the Bears, allowing three runs on three hits with four strikeouts, two walks and two hit batsman, while Scott Meitzler, Spencer Floyd, Gavin Marley and Braden Houston were the relievers used by LR.

Marley earned his first win of the season thanks to an inning of hitless relief during which he struck out one and issued no walks, while Houston notched his second save following two innings of hitless relief. Houston struck out two and walked one during his time on the mound.

LR begins a three-game home series against Southern Wesleyan with a single game today at 4 p.m. A doubleheader will follow on Saturday starting at 1 p.m.

As for Catawba, it hosts three games against Mars Hill beginning today at 6 p.m. Single games are also scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne 73, Anderson 64: Emily Harman scored a game-high 22 points to go with 16 from Blaikley Crooks and 10 from Hannah Stull in a nine-point home victory over the Trojans on Wednesday in Hickory. Harman also dished out six assists, while Crooks had five rebounds and Stull finished with four boards and five steals.

Azariah Fields added eight points, six rebounds and five assists for the Bears (20-5, 10-5 South Atlantic Conference), who won their second straight game after dropping three in a row. LR hosts Lincoln Memorial in the Bears’ final home game of the regular season on Saturday at 2 p.m., while Anderson (13-12, 7-8) entertains Limestone at the same time.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne 69, Anderson 60: Jalen Johnson scored 18 of his game-high 20 points in the second half as the Bears won Wednesday’s home game in Hickory despite missing their top two scorers, TJ Nesmith and LJ McCoy. Johnson also had eight rebounds, while Tim Steele finished with 12 points off the bench and Hamilton Campbell had eight points and a career-high nine boards.

LR (10-14, 5-11 SAC) has a home game against Lincoln Memorial on Saturday at 4 p.m. while the Trojans (8-17, 5-10) host Limestone at the same time.