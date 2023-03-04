Catawba Valley Community College softball pitcher Mayson Lail has been named the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Pitcher of the Week.

Lail’s weekly honor was officially announced on Tuesday by the NJCAA.

Lail joins Red Hawk alumna Cali Hinnant as the only two softball players in CVCC program history to win an NJCAA weekly honor.

“This is definitely something I have worked really hard for, as well as my mom as she spent most of her time taking me to and from pitching lessons, practices and catching me at home while I practiced,” Lail said.

The St. Stephens High School alumna was dominant in four straight starts from Feb. 14 to Feb. 25 — tossing four consecutive no-hitters against Gaston College, Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, Columbia College (NAIA) and Massachusetts Maritime Academy (NCAA Division III). Her commanding 12-strikeout performance on Feb. 20 against Columbia College was only the second perfect game in program history.

“Once I got the first no-hitter, I made it my goal to continue the streak,” Lail said. “I pitched the perfect game on my papaw’s birthday. He had passed away a little over a year ago, which made it even more special to me. This is definitely a huge accomplishment and a great feeling to have received Pitcher of the Week.”

Last Sunday, Lail’s pitching performance was crucial in helping Catawba Valley Community College to knock off No. 6 Danville Area Community College — the first win against a ranked NJCAA Division II program in CVCC softball program history.

Lail is proud of how she’s played, but she said none of her success could have happened without the support of her fellow Red Hawk softball players.

“I want to give a huge thanks to my teammates for making incredible plays behind me because if they hadn’t this wouldn’t have been possible,” Lail said.

After rain canceled this weekend’s competition, the Catawba Valley Community College softball team (13-3) returns to action on Wednesday for its Region 10 opener against Southwest Virginia.

First pitch of the doubleheader between the Red Hawks and Eagles is set for 3 p.m. at Hickory’s Highland Recreation Center Field 1.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Caldwell Community College 92, Gaston College 70: The Cobras finished the regular season with a 22-point road win over the Rhinos on Thursday at Ashbrook High School in Gastonia. Caldwell led 46-32 at halftime before adding to its lead in the second half.

Toyaz Solomon scored a game-high 22 points to lead Caldwell (22-4, 10-2 in Region 10 Division I), which also got 15 from Jalen Miller and nine apiece from RJ Black and Marcus Metcalf. Pharrell Boyogueno and Jakari Dula each added eight points for the Cobras, while Brandon Morgan scored seven to go with three apiece from James Freeman, Tyrese Gwinn, Justin Hodges and Caleb Mauldin and two from Wardell Williams.

Caldwell has earned the No. 1 seed for the Region 10 Division I tournament, which begins next Thursday at Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington. After receiving a bye in the opening round, the Cobras will play their semifinal game next Friday at 2 p.m., with the championship game scheduled for next Saturday.

Gaston (16-11, 4-8) travels to Combine Academy in Lincolnton today at 3 p.m. for the Rhinos’ final regular-season contest.

BASEBALL

Caldwell Community College to play at Lenoir-Rhyne this weekend: Due to field conditions at Walker Stadium in Lenoir, the Cobras’ three-game home series with Camp Community College will now be played at Lenoir-Rhyne’s Durham Field this weekend. Today’s doubleheader will begin at 1 p.m., while Sunday’s game is set for a noon first pitch.

Caldwell has won seven games in a row to improve to 11-2 on the season.