COLLEGE ROUNDUP: CVCC Esports finishes with 46 wins, national runner-up

The Catawba Valley Community College Esports program recently finished its most successful season to date, culminating with a national runner-up finish and 46 victories among all programs this fall.

“Our motto coming into this semester was taking everything to the next level, and our students exceeded that expectation,” said Catawba Valley Esports head coach Cody Dalton. “I am proud of all of our Red Hawk student-athletes for the dedication, teamwork and resilience that they displayed all fall. I couldn’t be prouder of what they accomplished, and we hope for even more success in the spring.”

The RH Red VALORANT team, which was one of two Red Hawk VALORANT teams to qualify for the National Junior College Athletic Association Esports (NJCAAE) playoffs, completed its fall season with a 10-1 record and national runner-up finish.

This was one of three top-eight national finishes for the Red Hawks during the fall competition.

Nistelrooy Ordonez — the CVCC Esports program’s first-ever competitor in the video game FIFA 23 — finished with a top-four finish nationally after advancing to the tournament semifinals.

The Red Hawk Call of Duty Vanguard team consisting of Donavon Ervin, Hector Santamaria, Jerron Turner-Clark and Devante Moore also finished in the top eight nationally.

Ethan Stiles won the first-ever Super Smash Bros. Ultimate playoff game in program history, and the duo of Juan David Morales and Santamaria won the first playoff game in Call of Duty Warzone duos.

Overall, the CVCC Esports team finished the fall with a 46-14 record, including an 11-7 mark in playoff games in five different game titles.

The Catawba Valley Community College Esports program will be hosting its second annual 24-hour stream this Friday starting at noon. Proceeds raised from the stream will benefit student-athletes in the program.

The stream will take place on the program’s official Twitch page — twitch.tv/cvccredhawks.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

CVCC 81, Wake Tech 68: Behind a career-best performance from Javen Chandler, the Red Hawks earned their third straight win on Tuesday, defeating visiting Wake Tech at the Tarlton Complex.

The 37 points by Chandler are the second most in a single game in Red Hawk men’s basketball program history.

Catawba Valley (7-3, 4-1 in Region 10) fell behind early in Tuesday’s conference game and trailed 30-27 at halftime.

However, the Red Hawks regrouped at the break and took the lead less than five minutes into the second half.

The Eagles closed to within two points late, but the Red Hawks would go on to outscore Wake Tech 20-9 in the final 4:34 to pull away for the Region 10 victory.

Braden Graham added 16 points in the win for Catawba Valley, while Shad Thomas scored nine points and grabbed a season-high 18 rebounds.

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team returns to action this weekend for its two-day CV Invitational event at the Tarlton Complex. Four teams will compete in the event — Catawba Valley, Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, Central Carolina and Hosanna College.

The Red Hawks face Central Carolina at 6 p.m. Friday before finishing play at the event with a 3 p.m. contest on Saturday against Hosanna College. Admission to the tournament is $5 per day.

Caldwell Community College 88, Moravian Prep 59: The Cobras defeated the Lions at home Tuesday in Hudson, receiving 19 points from Pharrell Boyogueno to go with 16 from Jalen Miller and 11 from Ja'Mais Werts. Caldwell also got nine points from Brandon Morgan and eight apiece from Linwood Grandy and Wardell Williams as it improved to 9-1 on the season.

The Cobras used a 15-0 run midway through the second half to pull away from Moravian Prep, which got double-digit scoring efforts from Bo Stafford (19 points) and Alvin Singleton (15). Caldwell now turns its attention to this weekend's CV Invitational at CVCC, which will include a 4 p.m. game against Hosanna College on Friday and a 1 p.m. contest against Central Carolina on Saturday.

Following the two-day tournament at CVCC, Caldwell hosts Patrick & Henry on Sunday at 1 p.m.