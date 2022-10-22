COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Caldwell volleyball notches win over Patriots

HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute volleyball team topped visiting Patrick & Henry in four sets in the quarterfinals of the Region 10 Division III tournament on Thursday. The fourth-seeded Cobras won the first two sets by scores of 25-17 and 25-15 before the fifth-seeded Patriots (2-13) took the third set 25-22 and Caldwell earned a 25-14 victory in the fourth set.

Caldwell (7-17) received 14 kills and eight digs from Catherine Pate, 12 kills apiece from Anna McNeely and Terayha Bess, nine kills and 12 digs from Emma Grace Hiatt, four kills and 19 digs from Carissa Potter and 11 digs, 39 assists and four aces from Savannah Mooney. With the victory, the Cobras advanced to today’s semifinal round at Rockingham Community College in Wentworth, where they will take on top-seeded Sandhills (18-13) at 11 a.m.

The other semifinal match will see second-seeded Central Carolina (8-10) face third-seeded Rockingham (9-8) at 1 p.m. before the two semifinal winners battle in the championship contest at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Surry Community College 3, Catawba Valley Community College 1: The Red Hawks suffered a road loss at the hands of the Knights on Thursday in Dobson, falling 25-13 in the opening set before winning the second set by a 25-22 score and losing 25-16 and 25-17, respectively, in the third and fourth sets. Surry improved to 22-2 overall and 10-2 in Region 10 play, while CVCC dropped to 9-8 and 7-4.

Grace Kilby had 10 kills and six digs for CVCC on Thursday, with Abbey Smith recording eight kills and nine digs, Alexia Cunningham tallying seven kills and five blocks and Gracie Harrington notching five kills and 10 digs. The Red Hawks also got three kills, nine digs and 28 assists from Jordan Schlageter and 17 digs from Grace Nelson.

Surry has completed its regular-season schedule, while CVCC finished the regular season with a trip to USC Salkehatchie on Friday.