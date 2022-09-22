COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Caldwell volleyball edges Rockingham in 5 sets

WENTWORTH — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute volleyball team defeated Rockingham Community College in five sets on the road Tuesday.

Following losses of 25-11 and 25-23 in the first two sets, the Cobras won the third set 25-23, the fourth set 25-22 and the fifth set by a 15-13 score.

Catherine Pate led Caldwell (2-10, 2-2 Region 10 Division III) in kills with 18, while Emma Grace Hiatt had nine, Terayah Bess finished with eight and Anna McNeely had six. McNeely also had five aces, with Savannah Mooney registering three aces, 10 digs and 38 assists and Samantha Huffman notching three aces.

Sydney Ferguson paced Caldwell with 32 digs, while Carissa Potter and Hiatt had 20 and 16, respectively. The Cobras visit Surry Community College tonight at 6 p.m., while Rockingham (3-4, 1-1) is at Central Carolina Community College at the same time.

VOLLEYBALL

Catawba Valley Community College 3, USC Lancaster 0: The Red Hawks swept the visiting Lancers on Tuesday in Hickory, winning by set scores of 25-14, 25-20 and 25-15. CVCC (2-2, 2-2 Region 10 Division II) hosts USC Salkehatchie next Tuesday at 6 p.m., while USC Lancaster (11-6, 3-2) hosts Wake Tech on Friday at 6 p.m.

No. 24 Wingate 3, Lenoir-Rhyne 0: The Bulldogs defeated the Bears in straight sets at home Tuesday in Wingate. Set scores were 25-22, 25-17 and 25-17.

LR (8-4, 4-1 South Atlantic Conference) had won six matches in a row prior to Tuesday’s loss to Wingate (14-1, 5-0).

Standouts for the Bears included Colette Romp with six kills and two blocks, Ashley Hawkins with five kills and 10 digs, last week’s SAC offensive player of the week Emmaleigh Allen with five kills and seven digs, Emma Clark with five kills and two blocks, Bailey Carpenter with 12 digs, Mackenzie Hulsey with four kills, four digs and 16 assists and Braelyn Faust with four kills and LR’s lone ace.

The Bears host Emory & Henry on Friday at 6 p.m. before entertaining UVA Wise on Saturday at 2 p.m., while Wingate hosts Mars Hill on Friday at 7 p.m. before entertaining Tusculum on Saturday at 2 p.m.