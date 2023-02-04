BELMONT — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute softball team split a road doubleheader with Belmont Abbey’s developmental team on Wednesday, falling 4-2 in Game 1 before winning Game 2 by an 8-4 final to move to 1-1 on the season. Lauren Anderson was the winning pitcher in the second contest thanks to five innings of scoreless, three-hit ball with five strikeouts and two walks.

Anderson also had three hits and two RBIs at the plate, while Zoey Boston, Kaylee Redwine and Christa Walsh added RBIs for the Cobras. As a team, Caldwell had 13 hits in Game 2.

The Cobras visit Catawba Valley Community College for a doubleheader on Monday at 3 p.m. Both games will be played at Hickory’s Highland Recreation Center.

Belmont Abbey’s developmental team (1-1) hosts a twin bill against Gaston College on Monday beginning at 12:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Limestone 71, Lenoir-Rhyne 69: The Bears suffered a home defeat at the hands of the Saints on Wednesday in Hickory. Despite the loss, LR’s Blaikley Crooks scored a game-high 26 points to go with six rebounds and Brandi Hudson (15 points, five rebounds) and Emily Harman (12 points, eight rebounds, three steals) also finished in double figures.

The Bears (18-3, 8-3 South Atlantic Conference) visit Mars Hill today at 2 p.m., while Limestone (12-9, 7-4) hosts Coker at the same time.

Southwest Virginia 74, Catawba Valley Community College 66: The Flying Eagles took down the Red Hawks at home Wednesday in Cedar Bluff, Virginia. Nevertheless, CVCC received 30 points, eight rebounds and four blocks from Keziah Soogrim to go with 12 points and eight boards from Angelina Bobbitt.

CVCC (6-8, 4-5 in Region 10) hosts Brunswick Community College on Sunday at 2 p.m., while Southwest Virginia (13-5, 5-4) entertains Brunswick today at 2 p.m. before hosting Bryant & Stratton on Sunday at 1 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Limestone 73, Lenoir-Rhyne 68: The Saints topped the Bears on the road Wednesday in Hickory, overcoming 22 points from LR’s LJ McCoy and 20 points, five rebounds and four blocks from TJ Nesmith. The Bears also got 11 points and four boards from Malik LeGania in the five-point loss.

LR (8-12, 3-9 SAC) will look to end a five-game losing streak when it travels to Mars Hill today at 4 p.m., while Limestone (10-11, 5-6) hosts Coker at the same time.

Patrick & Henry 77, Catawba Valley Community College 75: The Red Hawks trailed by 13 points at halftime of Wednesday’s road game in Martinsville, Virginia, before rallying in the second half, only to see their comeback fall just short. Despite the loss, CVCC received 18 points and four assists from Javen Chandler, 12 points and eight rebounds from Braden Graham and 10 points and four assists from Evan Presnell.

The Red Hawks (14-7, 9-5 in Region 10) visited Guilford Tech on Friday before traveling to Bryant & Stratton today at 3 p.m., while Patrick & Henry (8-8, 6-8) was at Lenoir Community College on Friday before traveling to Davidson-Davie on Monday at 7 p.m.

BASEBALL

Belmont Abbey 7, No. 16 Lenoir-Rhyne 2: The visiting Crusaders defeated the 16th-ranked Bears in both teams’ season opener on Wednesday in Hickory. Belmont Abbey outhit LR 11-5 in the contest, with the Bears getting a double and a single from Mason Maxwell and a single apiece from David Bell, Tyler McPeak and Zach Evans.

LR (0-1) visits Auburn University at Montgomery for a doubleheader today at 1 p.m. before completing the three-game series on Sunday at 2 p.m. Meanwhile, Belmont Abbey (1-0) was scheduled to face Coker on Friday in Gastonia before facing the Cobras twice today beginning at 1 p.m. in Florence, South Carolina.

ESPORTS

Red Hawks compete in first-ever ‘Call of Duty’ LAN tournament: CVCC recently made history by traveling to Contender Esports in Charlotte for the Red Hawks’ first-ever “Call of Duty” LAN tournament. CVCC was the only junior college to attend the two-day tournament, with the Red Hawks’ Hector Santamaria, Donavon Ervin, Cody Leonard and DeVante Moore playing the video game “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2” against UNC Charlotte, Mars Hill, Florida Gulf Coast and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

CVCC begins its regular season of competition in the National Junior College Athletic Association Esports on Monday, Feb. 13. All of the Red Hawks’ matches will be streamed on their Twitch channel — twitch.tv/cvccredhawks — and all proceeds from the channel benefit the Esports program and its student-athletes.