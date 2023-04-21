The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute baseball team knocked off Catawba Valley Community College 19-15 on the road Tuesday in Hickory, with the teams combining for 30 hits, five home runs and nine errors in a wild contest. The Cobras improved to 32-3 following the win, while the Red Hawks moved to 26-19.

Isaiah Kirby had four hits including a homer for Caldwell, which also got three hits and a homer from Garrison Burress and two hits and a homer from Jacob Bebber. Breon Ishmael and Dalton Stikeleather added two hits each for the Cobras, while Bo Davidson, Derek Farley and JT Fecteau finished with one hit apiece.

On the other side, CVCC’s John Dippold registered four hits to go with three hits including a homer from Jack Stevens, two hits including a homer from Connor Bradley, two hits from Jake Gorman and one hit each from Carter Lindsay, Tate Abbott and Walker Waters.

The winning pitcher was Caldwell’s Steven Smith, who threw two innings of two-hit relief during which he allowed an unearned run with four strikeouts and two walks. He was one of five hurlers used by the Cobras, while the Red Hawks used nine pitchers.

The Cobras hosted a doubleheader against the Ferrum JV team on Thursday before visiting Spartanburg Methodist next Wednesday at 3 p.m., while the Red Hawks hosted the Erskine JV team on Thursday before hosting a twin bill against Southwest Virginia on Sunday beginning at 1 p.m.

BaseballNo. 15 Lenoir-Rhyne 19, Limestone 1: The 15th-ranked Bears crushed the Saints at home Tuesday in Hickory, outhitting them 19-3 while tallying six homers. Mason Maxwell led LR with three hits, with Blake Bean, Tyler McPeak, Cole Stanford, Wade Cuda and Zach Evans each adding two hits and Alex Rich, Cole Laskowski, Sal Carricato, Caleb Fluno, Bryce Stober and Max LeCroy finishing with one hit apiece.

McPeak hit a solo homer in the bottom of the second inning, while Evans and Stanford added three-run shots later in the frame. The Bears (35-11) scored 10 runs in the second, five in the fifth and four in the seventh, while Limestone (18-26) scored its only run in the top of the first.

Other homers for LR came from Cuda (solo) and Evans (two-run) in the fifth and Fluno (three-run) in the seventh. The winning pitcher was Joey Cobb (4-0), who tossed two innings of two-hit ball during which he gave up an unearned run with one strikeout, one walk and a hit batsman. The Bears used seven other pitchers, as Gavin Marley, Roland Thivierage, Chipper McGinnis, Parker Kanupp, Jackson Benjamin, Dakota Caughey and Luke Elmore each threw an inning of relief.

The Bears host 16th-ranked Newberry in a South Atlantic Conference contest today at 5 p.m. before the teams play a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. Meanwhile, Limestone hosts SAC foe Catawba today at 6 p.m. before playing two games against the Indians on Saturday beginning at noon.

Men’s golf Lenoir-Rhyne finishes second during SAC tournament: The Bears came in second out of 12 teams during the SAC tournament this past Sunday through Tuesday at Lake Hickory Country Club. The runner-up finish was the highest for LR since 2006, with the Bears finishing with a three-day score of 868 (4-over-par) that was behind only first-place Anderson’s 845.

LR seniors Jack Alward (tied for seventh) and Liam Waldron (tied for 10th) both earned spots on the all-tournament team with respective scores of 215 (1-under-par) and 218. Alward shot rounds of 72, 71 and 72, while Waldron finished with a 69 in Round 1, a 71 in the second round and a 78 in the final round.

Other participants for the Bears were Holt Allison (219; 74, 75, 70) in a tie for 13th and Samuel Mace (223; 71, 76, 76) and Sean Finan (223; 76, 71, 76) in a tie for 24th.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Newberry 11, Lenoir-Rhyne 10: The Wolves outlasted the visiting Bears in overtime on Wednesday in Newberry, South Carolina. Despite the loss, LR received three goals and one assist from Chloe Christensen, two goals and one assist from Kaitlyn Cavanaugh, two goals from Alexa Burghardt, one goal and two assists from Jolan Morey, one goal apiece from Ellie Campbell and Cambrie Cochran and a program-record 21 saves from goalie Teanna Sieben.

Both Newberry (12-5, 9-1 SAC) and LR (7-10, 6-4) will return to action in next week’s SAC tournament.

SOFTBALL

Florence-Darlington Tech sweeps doubleheader vs. Caldwell Community College: The Stingers earned two wins over the visiting Cobras on Wednesday in Florence, South Carolina, taking Game 1 by a 12-6 final and Game 2 by a 5-4 score. Despite the defeats, Caldwell received three hits from Skyler Banks, two hits each from Regan Winkler and Isabelle Curry and one hit apiece from Kenley Jackson, Christa Walsh, Zoey Boston and Ashley Antonio in the opener to go with one hit each from Banks, Jackson, Boston, Antonio and Kaylee Redwine in Game 2.

Florence-Darlington (21-16) has a road doubleheader against Patrick & Henry Community College scheduled for Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. before playing two home games against Spartanburg Methodist on Sunday starting at the same time. As for Caldwell (20-16), it hosts a doubleheader against Surry Community College today starting at 1 p.m. before playing two home contests against Patrick & Henry on Sunday beginning at the same time.