The 23rd-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne softball team split a home doubleheader with 18th-ranked Wingate on Tuesday in Hickory. Following an 11-3 loss in Game 1, the second game was highlighted by senior Morgan Beeler’s second career no-hitter as the Bears defeated the Bulldogs by a 3-0 final.

In the opening game, LR (22-4, 5-3 South Atlantic Conference) received two hits apiece from Talon LaClair and Anna Blume, a solo home run from Lora Beth Wood and one hit each from Julia Mardigian, Cassidy Wall and Kaylan Brown. Meanwhile, the Bears had three hits in Game 2 as Wood, Brown and Katelyn Rackard each registered one.

Beeler improved to 11-2 on the season after striking out seven, issuing three walks and hitting a batter during her no-hitter. She threw 106 pitches in seven innings of work.

The Bears visited Lees-McRae for a nonconference doubleheader on Thursday before traveling to SAC foe Mars Hill for a Saturday twin bill that will begin at 1 p.m. As for Wingate (26-7, 8-2), it hosted a nonconference doubleheader against Converse on Wednesday before visiting league opponent Anderson on Saturday at 1 p.m.

BASEBALL

No. 14 Lenoir-Rhyne 14, Saint Michael’s 0: The 14th-ranked Bears shut out the Purple Knights at home Tuesday in Hickory, outhitting them 16-4 behind three hits from Bryce Stober, two hits including a two-run homer from Blake Bean, two hits from Tyler McPeak and one hit apiece from Brandon Matias, Ethan Smith, Max LeCroy, Wade Cuda, Mason Maxwell, Zach Evans, Michael Misenheimer, Gavin Sentell and Cole Nelson. Andy Cook (2-1) was the winning pitcher thanks to two innings of one-hit ball with three strikeouts and no walks, while Cole Bramhall, Roland Thivierage, Chipper McGinnis, Dakota Caughey, Luke Elmore and Jackson Benjamin were the relievers used by LR.

The Bears (22-5) — who moved up to seventh in the national rankings on Wednesday — host a doubleheader against SAC opponent Wingate on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. before playing a single game against the Bulldogs on Sunday at 1 p.m. Meanwhile, Saint Michael’s (0-9) visited Mount Olive on Wednesday before traveling to Franklin Pierce for back-to-back noon doubleheaders on March 25 and 26.

CVCC’s Stevens named NJCAA player of the week: Catawba Valley Community College outfielder Jack Stevens has been named the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Baseball Player of the Week.

The NJCAA announced Stevens’ honor on social media on Wednesday.

A sophomore from Lenoir, Stevens batted .625 last week with three doubles, two homers and 11 RBIs. He also scored five runs, drew one walk and stole one base, leading the Red Hawks to wins in each of the four games that he played.

“It is exciting to receive this honor,” Stevens said. “Our team is capable of achieving a lot this year, and I’m pumped to see what else will happen.”

The highlight of Stevens’ week came on Sunday when his two-run home run powered Catawba Valley to a 4-3 walk off victory against Guilford Tech in game three of the two team’s conference series. That win gave the Red Hawks a series sweep.

Stevens credited his weekly performance to the time he’s spent recently with Red Hawk assistant coach Houston Wright.

“I was working with Coach Wright on punching the baseball, being aggressive with pitches in the zone and taking advantage of the pitchers mistakes,” he said. “That work paid off this past week.”

Stevens currently leads CVCC in several offensive categories, including hits (27), doubles (9), home runs (5), RBIs (29) and stolen bases (5).

This is the 15th time in Red Hawk baseball program history a player has received a weekly NJCAA honor and the first time since Reece Landmark received the honor for the week of May 4-11, 2021.

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team returned to action on Thursday for a single nine-inning game against rival Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute at L.P. Frans Stadium before hosting a three-game conference series against Southwest Virginia this weekend at Henkel-Alley Field.

The Red Hawks and Southwest Virginia will play a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. before finishing the series with a single game on Sunday at noon.

MEN’S LACROSSE

No. 6 Lenoir-Rhyne 18, No. 17 Newberry 6: The sixth-ranked Bears topped the 17th-ranked Wolves on the road Wednesday in Newberry, South Carolina. LR got four goals and one assist from Riley Seay, four goals from Bryce Reece, three goals and one assist from Will Canata, one goal and one assist apiece from Colten McCracken, Myles Moffat and Joe Venazio, one goal each from David Bell, Landon Parker, Dylan Stape and Evan Voss, three assists from Toron Eccleston and two assists from Jarrett Huff.

The Bears (7-1, 2-0 SAC) also got five saves from Nolan Hoffman and two saves from Rob Pensabene in goal. LR will look for its 12th conference win in a row when it hosts Catawba on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Newberry (5-3, 1-2) travels to Limestone on Saturday at noon.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Lenoir-Rhyne 19, Coker 8: The Bears were too much for the Cobras on the road Wednesday in Hartsville, South Carolina. Kirra Olson had three goals and four assists for LR, which also received three goals apiece from Chloe Christensen and Alexa Burghardt, two goals and two assists from Kaitlyn Cavanaugh, two goals and one assist from Cambrie Cochran, two goals from Emilee Foxall, one goal and three assists from Jolan Morey, one goal and one assist from Ellie Campbell and one goal each from Hannah Shuren and Madison Brugger.

Goalies Teanna Sieben and Sally Friesen finished with four saves apiece for LR (3-4, 2-0 SAC), which hosts Catawba on Saturday at 4 p.m. Coker (1-5, 0-3) is scheduled to host Mars Hill at the same time.