COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Bears’ last-second shot falls short at Wingate

WINGATE — The road woes continue for the Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team.

In a game that saw 16 lead changes and 10 ties, Ashley Woodroffe’s last-second shot fell just shot in the Bears’ 55-54 loss to the Bulldogs on Wednesday.

L-R (3-10) is now 0-7 on the road this season and has lost 11 consecutive road contests dating back to last season. Although Wingate is also a South Atlantic Conference team, Wednesday’s game was played as a nonconference contest due to cancellations for both teams.

Woodroffe finished with 12 points and six assists for the Bears, while Mallory Sherrill had 12 points and five rebounds. Nakia Hooks added eight points, with Emily Harman contributing seven points, six rebounds and five assists.

Wingate (7-8) was led by 14 points from Jaia Wilson, 13 points and 10 rebounds from Haleigh Hatfield and 13 points and nine boards from Peyton Davis. Bryanna Troutman added eight points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs.

L-R outshot Wingate 40.4% (21 of 52) to 33.3% (20 of 60) and had six more assists (14 to eight) and three more steals (seven to four). However, the Bulldogs held a 42-31 rebounding advantage and made more free throws (13) than the Bears attempted (12).