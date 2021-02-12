COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Bears’ last-second shot falls short at Wingate

WINGATE — The road woes continue for the Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team.
In a game that saw 16 lead changes and 10 ties, Ashley Woodroffe’s last-second shot fell just shot in the Bears’ 55-54 loss to the Bulldogs on Wednesday.
L-R (3-10) is now 0-7 on the road this season and has lost 11 consecutive road contests dating back to last season. Although Wingate is also a South Atlantic Conference team, Wednesday’s game was played as a nonconference contest due to cancellations for both teams.
Woodroffe finished with 12 points and six assists for the Bears, while Mallory Sherrill had 12 points and five rebounds. Nakia Hooks added eight points, with Emily Harman contributing seven points, six rebounds and five assists.
Wingate (7-8) was led by 14 points from Jaia Wilson, 13 points and 10 rebounds from Haleigh Hatfield and 13 points and nine boards from Peyton Davis. Bryanna Troutman added eight points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs.
L-R outshot Wingate 40.4% (21 of 52) to 33.3% (20 of 60) and had six more assists (14 to eight) and three more steals (seven to four). However, the Bulldogs held a 42-31 rebounding advantage and made more free throws (13) than the Bears attempted (12).
L-R hosts Anderson on Saturday at 2 p.m., while the Bears’ men’s basketball team is also scheduled to return to action for the first time in three weeks when it entertains Anderson at 4:30 p.m. As for Wingate, it entertains Mars Hill on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Caldwell Community College 71, Patrick Henry 60
The Cobras overcame a 20-12 deficit after the opening quarter to earn an 11-point home win on Tuesday in Hudson. Caldwell is now 4-2, while Patrick Henry is 0-4.
Kaitlyn Brock and Pasiko Gvichiani had 17 points apiece for Caldwell, which also got 12 from Amiya Randles. Additionally, Amaja Mack chipped in 10 points.
Patrick Henry was led by Nadia Carter’s game-high 18-point effort. KK Heidt added 16 points, while Destiny Harris had 11.
The Cobras visit Central Carolina tonight at 6 p.m., while Patrick Henry hosts Bryant & Stratton on Saturday at 1 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Caldwell Community College 87, Montreat JV 59
The Cobras led 44-25 at the half before winning by a 28-point final margin on Wednesday, improving to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in National Junior College Athletic Association Division 1 play. They were led by 13 points apiece from D’Shun Edwards and Jaden Hester.
Caldwell also got 11 points from Micah Jones, 10 from Shawn Nelson and nine from Nedas Nacickus. Jalen Crowder added eight points, while Tyree Gwinn finished with six.
The Montreat JV team was paced by 10 points from CamRon Sias, with Patrick Larmoyeux supplying nine. CJ Carithers and Berkley Sitterson added eight points apiece to go with seven from Jackson Vance and six from Landen King.
Caldwell visits Spartanburg Methodist next Wednesday at 7 p.m., while the Cavaliers travel to Milligan today at 5 p.m.