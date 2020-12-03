Coleman's jumper sends Texas past UNC for Maui title

“We clearly were a little fatigued," Smart said. "We weren’t necessarily clicking on all cylinders. ... But if you want to be a good team, you got to find ways to win on days like that. And our guys hung in there and did that.”

UNC: The Tar Heels dug themselves a huge hole in this one, then climbed back after having just four second-half turnovers and doing a better job of getting the ball inside. But there were no shortage of missed opportunities. That included 10 first-half turnovers, missing six of seven shots down the stretch and making just 18 of 32 free throws.

“In the second half (Williams) just told us to go out there and fight and just be competitors and we did it,” sophomore big man Armando Bacot said, “but unfortunately we just lost on a last-second shot.”

BROOKS’ EFFORT

UNC's Garrison Brooks, the preseason Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year, finished with 18 points and seven rebounds despite playing through an ankle injury that sent him to the locker room at least twice.

BIG LEAD, BIG COMEBACK