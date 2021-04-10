Cobras win again, advance to Region title game

HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball team overcame a six-point halftime deficit to force overtime during Thursday’s Region 10 Division I tournament semifinal matchup with USC Salkehatchie. Then the Cobras dominated the extra session to earn a 108-99 victory and punch their ticket to today’s title game.

The third-seeded Cobras (10-6) trailed 44-38 at the half before outscoring the fifth-seeded Indians 50-44 in the second half and 20-11 in overtime. Caldwell was led by a game-high 30 points from Demitri Dixon, with Micah Jones adding 21.

Other Cobras reaching double figures included Shawn Nelson with 15 points and Jalen Crowder and Jordan Stinson with 11 apiece. Myles Hamilton chipped in eight points for Caldwell.

USC Salkehatchie (8-10) received 18 points from DiShon Daniels and 14 from Chris Nobles. Jordan Guthrie and Cincere Scott added 13 points each, while Damontrez Ruffin had 12 to go with 11 apiece from Randall Litmon and DJ Sinkler.

Caldwell will face top-seeded Brunswick Community College in the Region 10 Division I championship today at 2 p.m. in Bolivia. The Cobras and Dolphins split their two regular-season meetings, with Caldwell winning 87-79 at Brunswick on Feb. 27 and Brunswick winning 108-98 on March 20 in Hudson.

Caldwell also appeared in last season’s Region 10 Division I championship game, falling to USC Salkehatchie by a 92-89 final.