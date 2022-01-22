Cobras win 62-60, hand Bears another close loss

Close, but no cigar.

That has been the story all too often for the Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team during the 2021-22 season, with the Bears suffering eight losses by single digits and five by three points or fewer. L-R’s latest close defeat came on Saturday evening, when the Bears lost to visiting Coker by a 62-60 score at Shuford Gymnasium.

The Bears’ loss was their 12th in their past 13 games and their third straight as they dropped to 4-14 overall and 3-12 in SAC play. On the other side, the Cobras moved to 4-12 and 4-9 after ending a season-high four-game losing streak.

“Guard play wins games and I’ve only got one point guard (redshirt sophomore Jalen Johnson) and he was out for COVID, and two of my top three scorers (Johnson and junior T.J. Nesmith) didn’t play tonight,” L-R coach Everick Sullivan said. “But I think guard play and decision making, we don’t have any maturity in terms of being in those moments and those decisions.