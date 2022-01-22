Cobras win 62-60, hand Bears another close loss

Close, but no cigar.
That has been the story all too often for the Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team during the 2021-22 season, with the Bears suffering eight losses by single digits and five by three points or fewer. L-R’s latest close defeat came on Saturday evening, when the Bears lost to visiting Coker by a 62-60 score at Shuford Gymnasium.
The Bears’ loss was their 12th in their past 13 games and their third straight as they dropped to 4-14 overall and 3-12 in SAC play. On the other side, the Cobras moved to 4-12 and 4-9 after ending a season-high four-game losing streak.
“Guard play wins games and I’ve only got one point guard (redshirt sophomore Jalen Johnson) and he was out for COVID, and two of my top three scorers (Johnson and junior T.J. Nesmith) didn’t play tonight,” L-R coach Everick Sullivan said. “But I think guard play and decision making, we don’t have any maturity in terms of being in those moments and those decisions.
“It’s frustrating as a coach because there’s certain things that you just can’t control on the court,” he added. “You can draw it up, but you just can’t tell how it’s going to be every single time. ... We go on droughts and that ultimately affects our defense and then we finally figure our defense out, we make some shots, but we haven’t been able to connect the two and get them on the same page.”
L-R scored 13 of the game’s first 18 points thanks to a strong start from juniors Nas Tyson and Cooper Fowler. Tyson’s layup started the scoring and he added a 3-pointer shortly thereafter, while Fowler also had a layup and a 3 to go with a triple from senior guard Kevin Kangu, who led all players with 20 points and five steals.
Following the Bears’ 13-5 start, Coker scored eight points in a row to even the score. A baseline jumper and a right-wing 3 from Jahnarious Snell bookended the run, which also included a straightaway trey from Glenn Bynum.
From there, the remainder of the opening half was a back-and-forth affair that ended with a 3 from Kangu — his fourth of the half — to give L-R a 33-30 advantage at the break. Kangu scored 14 of his game-high 20 points over the first 20 minutes as the Bears entered halftime with a lead for the 10th time this season.
After being held to a trio of 3s in the first half, the Cobras knocked down six triples over the final 20 minutes as they rallied past the Bears. Coker’s biggest lead came on a layup from Demar Anderson that made it 57-46 with just over 6 1/2 minutes left, but L-R did not go down without a fight.
Tyson notched six straight points for the Bears on a free throw, a layup and a left-corner 3 before a triple from Snell put Coker up 60-52. Then L-R’s Marcus Metcalf came up with a steal and was fouled before draining both foul shots to make it a two-score game with 2:11 remaining.
L-R cut it to three on a right-wing 3 from Tyson McClain on its next possession, but the Cobras increased their lead to 62-57 on a pair of free throws from Anderson with 41.4 seconds to play. Kangu countered with a three-point play 17 seconds later, and after Coker missed the front end of two separate 1-and-1s, the Bears found themselves with one final shot. Tim Steele pulled down the rebound following the second missed free throw and found Kangu for a last-second half-court heave that bounced off the back of the rim and fell to the floor.
“They (Coker) sat in a zone all game and we knew that and we probably got up enough 3s and made enough to win the game,” said Sullivan, “but we didn’t do enough on the defensive end and then we missed some opportunities, just right around the basket. ... I’ve said it before, our margin for error is really small, we just don’t have room to make a lot of mistakes and this league is very tough, some veteran teams who have been through the wars.”
Leading Coker on the offensive end was Snell with 19 points, while Williams Onyeodi had 12 points and eight rebounds, Anderson had 12 points and four boards and Jordan Jones finished with 10 points and four rebounds. Meanwhile, L-R’s second leading scorer behind Kangu was Tyson with 14 points and nine rebounds, with Fowler just missing double digits with nine points in 16 minutes of play.
“Every game is tough for us, every game is gonna be,” said Sullivan. “You’ve just got to focus on the next one. It’s been a grind, it is a difficult season and we’re in the midst of it, but we’ve just got to put our heads down.
“Instead of running away from the storm we’re gonna keep running right into it and hopefully we’ll get past it at some point in time,” he continued. “So that’s kind of our mindset is, hey, just keep forging along, pushing through, and hopefully we’ll break through here at some point.”
The Cobras host Catawba on Monday at 6 p.m., while L-R visits Mars Hill on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.