Cobras’ volleyball season comes to an end

WENTWORTH — Top-seeded Sandhills Community College swept fourth-seeded Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute in the semifinals of the Region 10 Division III tournament on Saturday at Rockingham Community College. With the loss, the Cobras finish their season at 7-18.

Set scores of Saturday’s semifinal contest were 25-9, 25-23 and 25-21 in favor of the Flyers, who went on to defeat second-seeded Central Carolina Community College in four sets in the championship match later Saturday. Following a 25-14 loss in the opening set, Sandhills won 25-21, 25-12 and 25-12 over the next three sets to win the Region 10 Division III tournament.