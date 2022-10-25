Cobras’ volleyball season comes to an end

WENTWORTH — Top-seeded Sandhills Community College swept fourth-seeded Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute in the semifinals of the Region 10 Division III tournament on Saturday at Rockingham Community College. With the loss, the Cobras finish their season at 7-18.
Set scores of Saturday’s semifinal contest were 25-9, 25-23 and 25-21 in favor of the Flyers, who went on to defeat second-seeded Central Carolina Community College in four sets in the championship match later Saturday. Following a 25-14 loss in the opening set, Sandhills won 25-21, 25-12 and 25-12 over the next three sets to win the Region 10 Division III tournament.
After the Cobras’ final match of the season, team members Emma Grace Hiatt and Catherine Pate were named First Team All-Region 10. Hiatt is a native of Granite Falls who graduated from South Caldwell High, while Shelby native Pate attended Crest High.