 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cobras’ volleyball season comes to an end

  • Updated
  • 0
Emma Grace Hiatt and Catherine Pate

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute volleyball players Emma Grace Hiatt, left, and Catherine Pate were named First Team All-Region 10 following the completion of the Region 10 Division III tournament on Saturday in Wentworth. The fourth-seeded Cobras lost to top-seeded Sandhills Community College in straight sets in the tournament's semifinals, falling by set scores of 25-9, 25-23 and 25-21.

 Photo courtesy of Caldwell Community College

WENTWORTH — Top-seeded Sandhills Community College swept fourth-seeded Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute in the semifinals of the Region 10 Division III tournament on Saturday at Rockingham Community College. With the loss, the Cobras finish their season at 7-18.

Set scores of Saturday’s semifinal contest were 25-9, 25-23 and 25-21 in favor of the Flyers, who went on to defeat second-seeded Central Carolina Community College in four sets in the championship match later Saturday. Following a 25-14 loss in the opening set, Sandhills won 25-21, 25-12 and 25-12 over the next three sets to win the Region 10 Division III tournament.

After the Cobras’ final match of the season, team members Emma Grace Hiatt and Catherine Pate were named First Team All-Region 10. Hiatt is a native of Granite Falls who graduated from South Caldwell High, while Shelby native Pate attended Crest High.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert