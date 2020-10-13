Cobras to host scrimmages this weekend

This fall, men's and women's basketball are permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages within a window that began Sept. 15 and runs through Dec. 15. Teams are allowed five scrimmage dates in total for the year, with a maximum of two scrimmage dates allowed in the spring. Each scrimmage will be limited to no more than two outside opponents.

Baseball is permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages from Sept. 5 to Nov. 15. A maximum of 15 scrimmages (not dates) against outside competition are allowed and each scrimmage will be limited to no more than two outside opponents.

Softball is permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages from Sept. 5 to Nov. 15. A maximum of seven scrimmage dates against outside competition are allowed and each scrimmage will be limited to no more than two outside opponents.

17 teams compete in Cobra Classic

LENOIR — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute hosted the 18th Annual Cobra Classic Golf Tournament last Friday at Cedar Rock Country Club. A total of 17 foursomes participated in the captain's choice format.