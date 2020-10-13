Cobras to host scrimmages this weekend

HUDSON — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will host scrimmages this weekend in the sports of men's and women's basketball and softball. The scrimmages are permissible under the National Junior College Athletic Association's Plan of Action and will be closed to the public.
Softball will host Carolina University and Patrick Henry Community College for a round-robin scrimmage on Saturday. At 11 a.m., Caldwell will face Patrick Henry. Carolina and Patrick Henry will play at 1 p.m., then Caldwell will take on Carolina at 3 p.m. to finish the day.
Men's basketball will host Davidson County Community College on Saturday for a scrimmage that tips off at 2 p.m. The women's basketball scrimmage versus Louisburg Community College is set to begin after the men's scrimmage is complete, at approximately 4 p.m.
As part of the NJCAA's Plan of Action in relation to COVID-19, all winter sports competition will begin in January with most championship seasons moved from March to April. These sports include men's and women's basketball. Spring sports competition remains intact with minor adjustments to dates. These sports include baseball and softball.
Along with the adjustments to competition season and championship dates, the NJCAA has provided information as it relates to scrimmage and practice dates and allowances in the fall.
This fall, men's and women's basketball are permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages within a window that began Sept. 15 and runs through Dec. 15. Teams are allowed five scrimmage dates in total for the year, with a maximum of two scrimmage dates allowed in the spring. Each scrimmage will be limited to no more than two outside opponents.
Baseball is permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages from Sept. 5 to Nov. 15. A maximum of 15 scrimmages (not dates) against outside competition are allowed and each scrimmage will be limited to no more than two outside opponents.
Softball is permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages from Sept. 5 to Nov. 15. A maximum of seven scrimmage dates against outside competition are allowed and each scrimmage will be limited to no more than two outside opponents.
17 teams compete in Cobra Classic
LENOIR — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute hosted the 18th Annual Cobra Classic Golf Tournament last Friday at Cedar Rock Country Club. A total of 17 foursomes participated in the captain's choice format.
The winning foursome consisted of Brandon Haney, Noah Haney, Colton Tucker and Maddox Whittington with a score of 51. Finishing in second place with a score of 54 was the team of Jonathan Craven, Brian Curry, Trey Scruggs and Chris Townsend. The third-place team with a score of 58 included Miller Kirkpatrick, Lawrence Laws, Zachary Laws and Cameron McCrary.
Individually, Jonathan Craven took home the award for closest to the pin, while Trey Scruggs had the longest drive of the tournament.
This year's event featured 19 hole sponsors as well as 26 businesses and individuals who donated in-kind contributions.
Proceeds from the Cobra Classic will help sustain operating cost within the Caldwell athletic department, which receives zero state funding. One hundred percent of the financial proceeds goes directly to the athletic program to be used for travel, equipment, uniforms, officials, insurance and maintaining effective recruitment programs.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!