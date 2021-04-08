Cobras take down Spartanburg Methodist in tourney opener

HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball team eliminated Spartanburg Methodist in the opening round of the Region 10 Division I tournament on Tuesday at home. The third-seeded Cobras defeated the fourth-seeded Pioneers by a 77-62 final to advance to the tournament semifinals.

The game was tied at 23-all entering the half before the Cobras outscored Spartanburg Methodist 54-39 in the second half. Jalen Crowder was the leading scorer for Caldwell (9-6) with 22 points, while Demitri Dixon scored 17 to go with 10 apiece from Micah Jones and Shawn Nelson.

Camron McNeil led the Pioneers (7-8) with 22 points, while Harold Johnson also reached double figures with 11. Cris Paez chipped in nine points for Spartanburg Methodist.

Caldwell hosts fifth-seeded USC Salkehatchie tonight at 7 p.m. after the Indians upset second-seeded Cape Fear 96-94 on Tuesday. The winner will face top-seeded Brunswick in the championship contest on Saturday at 1 p.m.